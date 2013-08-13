Aug 13Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 11/08 11/08 13/08 nil nil 239/112 54/68 2) ANGY R (10.30) IOS MOP 09/08 09/08 16/08 nil 4,185 nil 19,762 3) GOLDEN DYNASTY ML RBD 12/08 12/08 14/08 nil 8,383 nil 4,867 4) M.VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG 07/08 10/08 15/08 nil 5,470 nil 13,757 5) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE 06/08 12/08 13/08 nil 25,250 nil 24,750 6) BRITISH COURTESY IOS ATF 11/08 12/08 14/08 6,200 nil nil 35,800 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 07/08 --- 2) OCEAN VICTORY SSM FO 29,500 nil nil 29/07 --- 3) HUANGHAI DEVE JMB MACHINERY nil 92(U) nil 02/08 --- 4) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 17,971 nil 11/08 --- 5) GAS MASTER ATL AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 13/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CHANG HAN FA XIAN IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 13/08 2) STAR SEA COSMAS INFINITY IOF nil 44,000 nil 13/08 3) DESH PREM IOS FO 8,400 nil nil 13/08 4) MIRE ATL CRUDE nil 86,600 nil 13/08 5) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 14/08 6) GURU PRASAD PLI SODA ASH nil 1,600 nil 14/08 7) ANNA MARIA SEAWAYS/WSS COAL nil 15,500 nil 15/08 8) STANLEY PARK JMB PH.ACID nil 6,999 nil 15/08 9) GLORY RIVER DIX CEMENT nil 9,000 nil 15/08 10) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 16/08 11) ABELIA (IRAN) ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 16/08 12) M.P.PANAMAX-6 MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 17/08 13) GLOBE MERCURY JMB CPO nil 12,055 nil 17/08 14) ACE SPIRIT WW BENTONITE nil 3,200 nil 17/08 15) DENSA PANTHER BENLINE GYPSUM nil 55,000 nil 17/08 16) SC PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64 (U) nil 18/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL