Aug 16Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessels 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) GURU PRASAD PLI SODA ASH 14/08 16/08 19/08 nil TOCOM nil 1,600
2) ANGY R IOS MOP 09/08 09/08 17/08 nil TOCOM nil 6,527
3) STANLEY PARK JMB PH.ACID 16/08 16/08 16/08 nil TOCOM nil 6,999
4) GLORY RIVER DIX CEMENT 15/08 16/08 18/08 nil TOCOM nil 9,000
5) STAR SEA COSMOS INFINITY IOF 13/08 13/08 17/08 nil TOCOM nil 21,730
6) M.VISHWAMITRA ATL LPG 07/08 10/08 17/08 nil 1,217 nil 3,183
7) OCEAN VICTORY SSM FO 29/07 15/08 16/08 15,000 nil nil 14,500
8) DOUBLE FANTASY JMC/WSS COAL 11/08 12/08 16/08 nil TOCOM nil 10,912
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 07/08 ---
2) HUANGHAI DEVEL JMB MACHINERY nil 92 (U) nil 02/08 ---
3) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 17,971 nil 11/08 ---
4) DESH PREM IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 13/08 ---
5) ANNA MARIA SEAWAYS/WSS COAL nil 15,500 nil 15/08 ---
6) ORIENTAL GOLD ATL NAPHTHA 35,000 nil nil 15/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) ABELIA (IRAN) ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 17/08
2) ACE SPIRIT WW BENTONITE nil 3,200 nil 17/08
3) STAR SEA COSMOS HL IOP 40,000 nil nil 17/08
4) DENSA PANTHER BENLINE GYPSUM nil 55,000 nil 18/08
5) SYMI SW LPG nil 5,700 nil 18/08
6) ATLANTIC MUSE IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 18/08
7) GLOBE MERCURY JMB CPO nil 12,055 nil 18/08
8) BW THAMES ATL HSD nil 63,000 nil 18/08
9) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF nil 5,100 nil 19/08
10) BHAIRAVI ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 19/08
11) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 20/08
12) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 20/08
13) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 408/300 20/08
14) M.P.PANAMAX-6 MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 21/08
15) SC PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64 (U) nil 25/08
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL