Aug 21Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GURU PRASAD PLI SODA ASH 14/08 16/08 21/08 nil 372 nil 284 2) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 20/08 20/08 21/08 nil nil 383/144 37/156 3) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR 21/08 21/08 21/08 nil nil 52/125 4) DENSA PANTHER BENLINE GYPSUM 18/08 18/08 22/08 nil 13,685 nil 18,795 5) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF 20/08 20/08 23/08 nil 16,250 nil 34,750 6) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG 08/11 17/08 22/08 nil 4,696 nil 1,485 7) ATLANTIC MUSE IOS ATF 19/08 19/08 21/08 23,800 nil nil 6,700 8) BHAIRAVI ATL M-XYLINE 20/08 20/08 21/08 9,300 nil nil 700 9) HANSA PREM ATL FO 20/08 20/08 21/08 nil 996 nil 10,004 10) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL 20/08 20/08 22/08 nil 1,770 nil 17,230 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) HUANGHAI DEVEL JMB MACHINERY nil 92 nil 02/08 --- 2) DESH PREM IOS FO(L) 84,000 nil nil 13/08 --- 3) ORIENTAL GOLD ATL NAPHTHA(L) 35,000 nil nil 15/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) AMARGOS JMB CRUDE nil 86,538 nil 21/08 2) PANAMAX MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 22/08 3) MAERSK JMB LPG nil 10,584 nil 22/08 4) JAG RAHUL HL IOP 40,000 nil nil 23/08 5) BRITISH IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 24/08 6) SPORTLESS ATL CRUDE nil 92,316 nil 24/08 7) SC PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64 Pkgs nil 25/08 8) EUPEN SW LPG nil 5,750 nil 25/08 9) BAKER ATL CRUDE nil 85,290 nil 25/08 10) CLIPPER MARCONS MACHINERY 44 nil nil 26/08 11) RED EAGLE SSM HSD 62,500 nil nil 29/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL