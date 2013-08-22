Aug 22Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DENSA PANTHER BENLINE GYPSUM 18/08 18/08 22/08 nil 10,080 nil 5,101 2) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF 20/08 20/08 23/08 nil 15,100 nil 19,650 3) ORIENTAL GOLD ATL NAPHTHA 15/08 21/08 23/08 10,500 nil nil 24,500 4) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG 11/08 17/08 24/08 nil 3,424 nil 9,500 5) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL 20/08 20/08 23/08 nil 6,166 nil 11,064 6) AMARGOS JMB CRUDE 21/08 22/08 23/08 nil nil nil 86,538 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) HUANGHAI JMB MACHINERY nil 92 Pkgs nil 02/08 --- 2) DESH PREM IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 13/08 --- 3) COASTAL GAC ---- nil ---- nil 21/08 --- 4) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil ---- nil 22/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.P.PANAMAX-6 MARCONS/MS COAL nil 20,000 nil 22/08 2) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 10,584 nil 22/08 3) JAG RAHUL HL IOP 40,000 nil nil 23/08 4) BRITISH INTEGRITY IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 24/08 5) SPORTLESS ATL CRUDE nil 92,316 nil 24/08 6) SC PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64 Pkgs nil 25/08 7) EUPEN SW LPG nil 5,750 nil 25/08 8) BAKU ATL CRUDE nil 85,290 nil 25/08 9) CLIPPER MIAMI MARCONS MACHINERY 44 Pkgs nil nil 26/08 10) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 27/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL