Aug 30Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 29/08 29/08 30/08 nil nil 348/154 155 2) NISYROS ATL LPG 28/08 28/08 01/09 nil 2,498 nil 14,502 3) SUCCESS ATL CRUDE 28/08 30/08 31/08 nil TOCOM nil 83,425 4) BRITISH INTEGRITY IOS ATF 24/08 29/08 30/08 20,175 nil nil 21,825 5) CHANG HANG RU SEAWAYS COAL 30/08 30/08 31/08 nil TOCOM nil 28,756 6) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE 28/08 29/08 30/08 nil 66,730 nil 20,765 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) HUANGHAI DEV JMB MACHINERY nil 92 (U) nil 02/08 --- 2) BERLIAN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 28/08 --- 3) RED EAGLE SSM HSD/FO 62,500 nil nil 29/08 --- 4) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 90,227 nil 29/08 --- 5) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 29/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,115 nil 30/08 2) BOW HARMONY ML BUTY.ACRE nil 1,600 nil 31/08 3) FENG HAI-11 JMB CPO nil 12,500 nil 01/09 4) RONG CHI SW/MS LAN 35,000 nil nil 01/09 5) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 03/09 6) CHEM ROAD MEGA SEAPORT CPO nil 14,000 nil 03/09 7) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 03/09 8) BARAMEE NAREE GAC IOF nil 52,800 nil 05/09 9) JBU OPAL ML PH.ACID nil 5,000 nil 06/09 10) ALAM PADU JMB COAL nil 77,000 nil 08/09 11) PACIFIC BREEZE MS/INFINITY COAL nil 69,100 nil 09/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL