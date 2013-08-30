Aug 30Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 29/08 29/08 30/08 nil nil 348/154 155
2) NISYROS ATL LPG 28/08 28/08 01/09 nil 2,498 nil 14,502
3) SUCCESS ATL CRUDE 28/08 30/08 31/08 nil TOCOM nil 83,425
4) BRITISH INTEGRITY IOS ATF 24/08 29/08 30/08 20,175 nil nil 21,825
5) CHANG HANG RU SEAWAYS COAL 30/08 30/08 31/08 nil TOCOM nil 28,756
6) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE 28/08 29/08 30/08 nil 66,730 nil 20,765
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) HUANGHAI DEV JMB MACHINERY nil 92 (U) nil 02/08 ---
2) BERLIAN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 28/08 ---
3) RED EAGLE SSM HSD/FO 62,500 nil nil 29/08 ---
4) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 90,227 nil 29/08 ---
5) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 29/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,115 nil 30/08
2) BOW HARMONY ML BUTY.ACRE nil 1,600 nil 31/08
3) FENG HAI-11 JMB CPO nil 12,500 nil 01/09
4) RONG CHI SW/MS LAN 35,000 nil nil 01/09
5) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 03/09
6) CHEM ROAD MEGA SEAPORT CPO nil 14,000 nil 03/09
7) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 03/09
8) BARAMEE NAREE GAC IOF nil 52,800 nil 05/09
9) JBU OPAL ML PH.ACID nil 5,000 nil 06/09
10) ALAM PADU JMB COAL nil 77,000 nil 08/09
11) PACIFIC BREEZE MS/INFINITY COAL nil 69,100 nil 09/09
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL