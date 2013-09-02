Sep 02Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) FENG HAI-11 JMB CPO 01/09 01/09 03/09 nil 4,500 nil 7,500
2) NISYROS ATL LPG 31/08 31/08 04/09 nil 6,463 nil 7,986
3) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE 29/08 01/09 02/09 nil 84,700 nil 5,527
4) RED EAGLE SSM HSD/FO/MS/AF 29/08 31/08 02/09 33,000 nil nil 500
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) HUANGHAI DEVEL JMB MACHINERY nil 92 (U) nil 02/08 ---
2) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 02/09 ---
3) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 29/08 ---
4) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,115 nil 30/08 ---
5) BERLIAN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 14,546 nil 31/08 ---
6) RONG CHI SW/MS LAN nil 35,000 nil 01/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 03/09
2) CHEM ROAD MEGA SEAPORT CPO nil 14,000 nil 03/09
3) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 03/09
4) ZING YU ZUO ATL/MS HSD 60,000 nil nil 03/09
5) ABELIA ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 03/09
6) PRUDENT ATL HSD nil 10,000 nil 04/09
7) BARAMEE NAREE GAC IOF nil 52,800 nil 04/09
8) TAMARITA HL/INFINITY IOP 41,440 nil nil 05/08
9) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 06/09
10) JASMINE EXPRESS SEAWORLD NAPHTHA nil 15,000 nil 07/09
11) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 400/300 07/09
12) ALAM PADU JMB COAL nil 77,000 nil 08/09
13) PACIFIC BREEZE MS/INFINITY COAL nil 69,100 nil 09/09
14) STRIKE BENLINE PETCOKE nil 30,010 nil 09/07
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL