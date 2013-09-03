Sep 03Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 30/08 02/09 05/09 nil 1,248 nil 10,867 2) NISYROS ATL LPG 31/08 31/08 04/09 nil 6,600 nil 1,386 3) RONG CHI SW/MS LAN 01/09 02/09 04/09 12,000 nil nil 23,000 4) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE 29/08 03/09 03/09 nil 28,000 nil 22,000 5) FENG HAI-11 JMB CPO 01/09 01/09 04/09 nil 2,839 nil 3,242 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) HUANGHAI DEVELOP JMB MACHINERY nil 92 U nil 01/08 --- 2) BERLIAN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 14,546 nil 31/08 --- 3) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 03/09 --- 4) ZING YU ZUO ATL/MS HSD 60,000 nil nil 03/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CHEM ROAD MEGA SEAPORT CPO nil 14,000 nil 03/09 2) ABELIA ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 04/09 3) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 04/09 4) PRUDENT ATL HSD nil 10,000 nil 04/09 5) BARAMEE NARE GAC IOF nil 52,800 nil 04/09 6) TAMARITA HL/INFINITY IOP 41,440 nil nil 05/09 7) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 06/09 8) JASMINE EXPRESS SEAWORLD NAPHTHA nil 15,000 nil 07/09 9) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 400/300 07/09 10) SYMI SW LPG nil 5,500 nil 07/09 11) MAERSK HONOUR ATL LPG nil 11,908 nil 07/09 12) VENICE IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 07/09 13) WINNER SEAPORT CPO nil 8,000 nil 07/09 14) BORNEO PIONE ML RBDPO nil 8,000 nil 08/09 15) ALAM PAD JMB COAL nil 77,000 nil 08/09 16) STRIKE BENLINE PETCOKE nil 30,010 nil 09/09 17) PACIFIC BREEZ MS/INFINITY COAL nil 69,100 nil 10/09 18) ICE TRANSPORTE ATL CRUDE nil 138,406 nil 13/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL