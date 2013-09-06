Sep 06Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HUANGHAI DEVEL JMB MACHINERY 02/08 05/09 07/09 nil 24 (U) nil 68 (U) 2) BARANEE NAREE GAC IOF 04/09 04/09 07/09 nil 18,850 nil 17,550 3) TAMARITA HL IOP 06/09 06/09 07/09 4,600 nil nil 36,840 4) BERLIAN EQUATOR ATL LPG 31/08 03/09 06/09 nil 5,883 nil 934 5) ABELIA ATL CRUDE 03/09 05/09 07/09 nil 20,600 nil 69,400 6) PRUDENT ATL HSD 04/09 05/09 06/09 nil 8,000 nil 7,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 02/09 --- 2) KLARA GAC ATF 40,000 nil nil 05/09 --- 3) ANNAPURNA (KUWAIT)ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 06/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JASMINE EXPRESS S.WO/ATL NAPHTHA nil 15,000 nil 06/09 2) SYMI SW LPG nil 5,500 nil 06/09 3) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 428/300 07/09 4) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 11,908 nil 07/09 5) VENICE IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 07/09 6) ZALLAQ ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 07/09 7) WINNER SEAPORT CPO nil 8,000 nil 08/09 8) ALAM PADU JMB COAL nil 77,000 nil 08/09 9) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA T.LOGS nil 11,928 nil 08/09 10) SPOTLESS ATL CRUDE nil 92,000 nil 08/09 11) EURO STRENGTH IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 08/09 12) BORNEO PIONEER ML RBDPO nil 9,500 nil 09/09 13) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 10/09 14) PACIFIC BREEZE MS/INFINITY COAL nil 69,100 nil 11/09 15) STAR NORITA INFINITY IOF nil 52,500 nil 11/09 16) MONTE CRISTO SEAWA/MS COAL nil 25,000 nil 12/09 17) ICE TRANSPORTER ATL CRUDE nil 138,406 nil 13/09 18) PHOENIX ALPHA JMB CRUDE nil 85,566 nil 14/09 19) SHRIKE BENLINE PETCOKE nil 30,010 nil 15/09 20) CHEM ROAD SEA K-STEAM PH.ACID nil 10,721 nil 15/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL