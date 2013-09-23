Sep 23Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER 11/09 11/09 23/09 nil1449(U) nil1169(U) 2) MAREGOULA GAC IOF 22/09 22/09 25/09 nil 14,300 nil 37,900 3) SCF AMUR GAC VGO 22/09 23/09 25/09 nil TOCOM nil 42,000 4) ABELIA ATL CRUDE 22/09 22/09 23/09 nil 68,000 nil 24,289 5) SAMPURNA SWARAJYA ATL HSD 23/09 23/09 24/09 nil TOCOM nil 30,000 6) JUBLIANT SUCCESS HL COAL 23/09 23/09 23/09 nil 7,962 nil 13,038 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII --- SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 16/09 --- 2) SPARROW ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 17/09 --- 3) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 17/09 --- 4) DESH PREM IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 20/09 --- 5) CHANG JIANG SSM HFO nil 26,800 nil 21/09 --- 6) MYKONAS WAVE JMB COAL nil 76,400 nil 22/09 --- 7) B.W.COLOMBIA IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 23/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ILLAWARRA FORTUNE CB COAL nil 50,000 nil 24/09 2) FUGRO VOYAGER JMB SEA TRIAL nil n.a. nil 24/09 3) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 12,870 nil 24/09 4) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100 24/09 5) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 6,000 nil 24/09 6) ORIENTAL DIAMOND GAC LAN 35,000 nil nil 25/09 7) VISHWA MALHAR HL COAL nil 55,000 nil 25/09 8) KLIMA PLI/INFINI COAL nil 56,000 nil 25/09 9) NISYROS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 25/09 10) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 300/300 26/09 11) INDUS FORTUNE WSS COAL nil 58,500 nil 27/09 12) JAG LOK JMB CRUDE nil 134,073 nil 27/09 13) HUNG HAI PIONEER JMB MACHINERY nil 38(U) nil 27/09 14) STAR NORITA INFINITY IOF nil 52,600 nil 27/09 15) THERESA LIBRA ML CPO/RBD nil 15,000 nil 28/09 16) ARGENT BLOOM JMB PH.ACID nil 9,718 nil 29/09 17) B.CAMLICA WSS METCOKE nil 25,194 nil 30/09 18) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64(U) nil 07/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL