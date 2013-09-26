Sep 26Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 25/09 25/09 27/09 nil nil 141/46 79/154
2) NISYROS ATL LPG 25/09 25/09 27/09 nil 1,619 nil 18,381
3) SPARROW ATL CRUDE 17/09 25/09 27/09 nil 37,800 nil 52,200
4) SCF AMUR GAC VGO 23/09 25/09 28/09 nil 12,796 nil 19,260
5) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG 24/09 24/09 26/09 nil 2,292 nil 3,048
6) KLIMA PLI COAL 25/09 25/09 28/09 nil 6,376 nil 49,624
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) DESH PREM IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 20/09 ---
2) B.W.COLOMBIA IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 23/09 ---
3) ORIENTAL DIAMOND GAC LAN 35,000 nil nil 25/09 ---
4) VISHWA MALHAR HL COAL nil 55,000 nil 25/09 ---
5) MARGARITA IOS HSD 63,000 nil nil 25/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 6,000 nil 26/09
2) JAG RATAN HL IOP 40,000 nil nil 27/09
3) ILLAWARRA FORTUNE CB COAL nil 50,000 nil 27/09
4) INDUS FORTUNE WSS COAL nil 58,500 nil 27/09
5) JAG LOK JMB CRUDE nil 134,073 nil 27/09
6) HUNG HAI PIONEER JMB MACHINERY nil 38 U nil 27/09
7) STAR NORITA INFINITY IOF nil 52,600 nil 27/09
8) THERESA LIBRA ML CPO/RBD nil 15,000 nil 28/09
9) TILOS ATL LPG nil 19,870 nil 28/09
10) NAVIOUS HORIZON MARCONS COAL nil 20,400 nil 29/09
11) EUPEN SW LPG nil 90,000 nil 29/09
12) ARGENT BLOOM JMB PH.ACID nil 9,718 nil 30/09
13) TRANS OCEAN PRO WW TIMBER nil 4,900 nil 30/09
14) ASIA EVERGREEN JMB CPO/RBDPO nil 5,000 nil 30/09
15) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 30/09
16) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 10/01
17) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 10/01
18) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 79,500 nil 10/02
19) B.CAMLICA- I WSS METCOKE nil 25,194 nil 10/03
20) EURO STRENGTH JMB CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 10/04
21) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64 U nil 10/07
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL