Oct 01- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ARGENT BLOOM JMB PH.ACID 30/09 30/09 01/10 nil 8,189 nil 1,529
2) THERESA LIBRA ML CPO/RBD 28/09 28/09 02/10 nil 1,800 nil 6,000
3) STAR NORITA INFINITY IOF 27/09 28/09 01/10 nil 11,550 nil 1,700
4) EUPEN SW LPG 29/09 30/09 02/10 nil 4,707 nil 4,293
5) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE 01/10 01/10 02/10 nil TOCOME nil 50,000
6) DESH PREM IOS FO 20/09 28/09 01/10 nil 16,500 nil 8,500
7) ASIA EVERGREEN JMB CPO/RBD 01/10 01/10 02/10 nil 854 nil 4,146
8) NAVIOUS HORIZON MARCONS COAL 29/09 01/10 03/10 nil TOCOME nil 20,400
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC SPM.OP nil nil 26/09 ---
2) ORIENTAL DIAMOND GAC LAN 35,000 nil nil 25/09 ---
3) BAIZO IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 29/09 ---
4) TILOS ATL LPG nil 14,338 nil 30/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) TRANS OCEAN WW TIMBER nil 4,900 nil 01/10
2) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 01/10
3) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 01/10
4) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 7,000 nil 01/10
5) M.T.GAEA JMC XYLINE nil 10,000 nil 01/10
6) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 295/300 01/10
7) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 79,500 nil 02/10
8) ILLAWARRA FORTUNE CB COAL nil 50,000 nil 03/10
9) AGRIA HL IOP 52,800 nil nil 03/10
10) NANGA PARBATH ATL LPG nil 6,000 nil 03/10
11) FUJISAN MARU DIX CEMENT nil 16,500 nil 03/10
12) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 03/10
13) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA IOP 6,000 nil nil 04/10
14) B.CAMLICA- I WSS METCOKE nil 25,194 nil 04/10
15) EURO STRENGTH JMB CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 04/10
16) CHALLENGE PARADISEIOS ATF nil 42,000 nil 04/10
17) HUNG HAI PIONEER JMB MACHINERY nil 38 nil 05/10
18) LAKE DYNASTY SEAWAYS COAL nil 25,000 nil 05/10
19) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64 nil 07/10
20) CAPE BALDAR BELINES CRUDE nil 1,27,378 nil 07/10
21) SANGEETH K-STEAM COAL nil 24,500 nil 10/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL