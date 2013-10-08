Oct 08- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) FUGRO VOYAGER M.K.SHIPPING SEA TRIAL 25/09 25/09 10/09 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) OCEAN PIONEER GAC SPM.OP 10/05 10/06 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP ----- 10/07 10/08 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) FUJISAN MARU DIX CEMENT 10/04 10/04 10/08 nil 4,000 nil 1,000 5) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG 10/03 10/07 10/09 nil 4,251 nil 6,500 6) ILLAWARRA FORTUNE CB COAL 10/07 10/07 10/10 nil 10,296 nil 39,704 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 26/09 --- 2) BAIZO IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 29/09 --- 3) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 10/03 --- 4) DESH GAURAV IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 10/03 --- 5) LAKE DYNASTY SEAWAYS COAL nil 25,000 nil 10/06 --- 6) BRITISH LIBERTY IOS LAN 30,000 nil nil 10/06 --- 7) GAZ SERINITY 8000 LPG nil n.a. nil 10/06 --- 8) FALCON VICTORY IOS LAN nil 15,000 nil 10/07 --- 9) CAPE BALDAR SPM CRUDE nil n.a. nil 10/07 --- 10) SUPERIOR CRUDE nil n.a. nil 10/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 10/08 2) ABELIA ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 10/08 3) TAMIRITA INFINITY IOF nil 51,200 nil 10/09 4) SYMI SW LPG nil 5,500 nil 10/09 5) SAMPURNA SWARAJYA ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 10/09 6) SANGEETH K-STEAM COAL nil 24,500 nil 10/10 7) QATAR SPIRIT HL IOP 50,000 nil nil 10/10 8) VOGE RENATE IOS MOP nil 12,000 nil 10/10 9) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 300/300 10/11 10) SPARROW ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 10/11 11) PORT NELSON GAC METCOKE nil 34,833 nil 10/12 12) RED EAGLE SSM MS/AT/FO/HSD 63,500 nil nil 13/10 13) LUCIA GAC IOF nil 52,000 nil 14/10 14) HUNG HAI PIONEER JMB MACHINERY nil 38(U) nil 18/10 15) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64(U) nil 25/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL