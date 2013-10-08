Oct 08- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) FUGRO VOYAGER M.K.SHIPPING SEA TRIAL 25/09 25/09 10/09 nil n.a. nil n.a.
2) OCEAN PIONEER GAC SPM.OP 10/05 10/06 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
3) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP ----- 10/07 10/08 nil n.a. nil n.a.
4) FUJISAN MARU DIX CEMENT 10/04 10/04 10/08 nil 4,000 nil 1,000
5) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG 10/03 10/07 10/09 nil 4,251 nil 6,500
6) ILLAWARRA FORTUNE CB COAL 10/07 10/07 10/10 nil 10,296 nil 39,704
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 26/09 ---
2) BAIZO IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 29/09 ---
3) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 10/03 ---
4) DESH GAURAV IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 10/03 ---
5) LAKE DYNASTY SEAWAYS COAL nil 25,000 nil 10/06 ---
6) BRITISH LIBERTY IOS LAN 30,000 nil nil 10/06 ---
7) GAZ SERINITY 8000 LPG nil n.a. nil 10/06 ---
8) FALCON VICTORY IOS LAN nil 15,000 nil 10/07 ---
9) CAPE BALDAR SPM CRUDE nil n.a. nil 10/07 ---
10) SUPERIOR CRUDE nil n.a. nil 10/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 10/08
2) ABELIA ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 10/08
3) TAMIRITA INFINITY IOF nil 51,200 nil 10/09
4) SYMI SW LPG nil 5,500 nil 10/09
5) SAMPURNA SWARAJYA ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 10/09
6) SANGEETH K-STEAM COAL nil 24,500 nil 10/10
7) QATAR SPIRIT HL IOP 50,000 nil nil 10/10
8) VOGE RENATE IOS MOP nil 12,000 nil 10/10
9) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 300/300 10/11
10) SPARROW ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 10/11
11) PORT NELSON GAC METCOKE nil 34,833 nil 10/12
12) RED EAGLE SSM MS/AT/FO/HSD 63,500 nil nil 13/10
13) LUCIA GAC IOF nil 52,000 nil 14/10
14) HUNG HAI PIONEER JMB MACHINERY nil 38(U) nil 18/10
15) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64(U) nil 25/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL