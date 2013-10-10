Oct 10- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TAMARITA INFINITY IOF 09/10 09/10 12/10 nil 11,400 nil 37,900 2) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG 03/10 08/10 12/10 nil 4,737 nil 13,555 3) DESH GAURAV IOS FO 03/10 08/10 12/10 21,000 nil nil 54,800 4) FALCON VICTORY IOS LAN 07/10 09/10 10/10 nil 11,280 nil 3,720 5) LAKE DYNASTY SEAWAYS COAL 06/10 09/10 11/10 nil 3,405 nil 21,595 6) CAPE BALDAR BENLINES CRUDE 07/10 09/10 10/10 nil 72,481 nil 54,584 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC SPM.OP nil nil 26/09 --- 2) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 08/10 --- 3) OCEAN PIONEER GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 09/10 --- 4) BAIZO IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 29/09 --- 5) BRITISH LIBERTY IOS LAN 30,000 nil nil 06/10 --- 6) HANSA PREM ATL FO nil 15,000 nil 10/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) VOGE RENATE IOS MOP nil 12,000 nil 10/10 2) SANGEETH K-STEAM COAL nil 24,500 nil 11/10 3) QATAR SPIRIT HL IOP 50,000 nil nil 11/10 4) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 352/300 11/10 5) SPARROW ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 11/10 6) NISYROS JMB LPG nil 14,654 nil 11/10 7) PORT NELSON GAC METCOKE nil 34,833 nil 12/10 8) SWARNA BRAMHAPUTRAJMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 13/10 9) RED EAGLE SSM MS 63,500 nil nil 13/10 10) WADI AKRAM CB C.COAL nil 25,000 nil 13/10 11) STX HERO JMB CPO nil 6,000 nil 13/10 12) LUCIA GAC IOF nil 52,000 nil 15/10 13) FALCHEM IOS CSFO nil 5,000 nil 16/10 14) HUNG HAI PIONEER JMB MACHINERY nil 38 nil 18/10 15) YAKIMA PRINCESS JMB MOP nil 12,000 nil 18/10 16) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 64 nil 25/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL