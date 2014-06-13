Jun 13Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CYAN PHEONIX IOS MOP 06/10 06/10 16/06 nil 2,950 nil 24,554 2) AVOCET HL IOF 06/11 06/12 15/06 nil 7,350 nil 43,900 3) TILOS ATL LPG 06/04 06/10 13/06 nil 6,422 nil 2,424 4) SILVER CLOUD ATL CRUDE 06/07 06/11 13/06 nil 23,600 nil 39,528 5) IOLCOS VISION MARCONS COAL 06/02 06/09 13/06 nil 12,085 nil 8,118 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MULBURRY HL PETCOKE nil 69,732 nil 06/07 --- 2) SISOULE S.WAYS LPG nil 28,774 nil 06/09 --- 3) TALIA HL COAL nil 80,500 nil 06/10 --- 4) MP PANAM MARCONS COAL nil 19,142 nil 06/10 --- 5) MAHARSHI JMB CRUDE nil 54,000 nil 06/10 --- 6) CHANG HANG JMC COAL nil 55,000 nil 06/12 --- 7) CARIBOO ACT IOF nil 43,000 nil 13/06 --- 8) SRI PREM HL COAL nil 76,000 nil 13/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) RED EAGLE SSM HSD 63,000 nil nil 13/06 2) SABARIM SAMSARA LPG nil 17,000 nil 14/06 3) DAWN MADU SAMSARA HSD nil 5,000 nil 14/06 4) SWARNA SIND JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 15/06 5) SYMI S.WORLD LPG nil 8,000 nil 15/06 6) GAS ESCO SAMSARA LPG nil 3,700 nil 15/06 7) FENG HAI II ATL CPO nil 15,000 nil 15/06 8) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 600/300 15/06 9) ALLCARGO S GSA BUNKERING nil - nil 15/06 10) S.E.PALAGICA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 83 (U) nil 16/06 11) CLEAR SEAWAYS COAL nil 32,000 nil 16/06 12) TIGER SPIRIT BTL CNTR nil nil 450/250 17/06 13) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR nil nil 300/300 17/06 14) W.STAR MARCONS COAL nil 88,000 nil 18/06 15) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 600/400 18/06 16) BBC WESER MARCONS MACHINERY nil 32(U) nil 20/06 17) ARGENT GE JMB PH.ACID nil 10,494 nil 20/06 18) AGIA EIRINI JMB IOF nil 43,000 nil 20/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL