Jul 07Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA 07/07 07/07 07/07 nil TOCOM nil 2,400 2) MALATHI ATL IOF 01/07 05/07 07/07 3,675 nil nil 10,873 3) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG 06/07 06/07 09/07 nil 4,276 nil 15,724 4) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 04/07 04/07 07/07 1,500 nil nil 9,550 5) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA HSD 05/07 05/07 07/07 25,350 nil nil 8,350 6) ARK PIONEER ATL SULP.ACID 07/07 07/07 08/07 nil 150 nil 7,050 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SWALLOW ATL CRUDE nil 97,644 nil 04/07 --- 2) DOUBLE PRESTIGE HL COAL nil 84,500 nil 04/07 --- 3) EURO PRIDE IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 05/07 --- 4) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 10,000 nil 07/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) DAI NAM SW LAN 35,000 nil nil 07/07 2) SILVER DRAGON WSS/JMC M.COKE nil 49,500 nil 08/07 3) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 350/250 08/07 4) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 450/250 08/07 5) INDUS FORTUNE CB COAL nil 50,000 nil 08/07 6) GAS ESCO SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 08/07 7) SYMI S.WORLD LPG nil 20,025 nil 08/07 8) DONG A CHRONAS ML CPO nil 12,000 nil 09/07 9) WORLD HL COAL nil 37,975 nil 09/07 10) SUCCESS ATL CRUDE nil 91,566 nil 09/07 11) EMBDENS WELVAART MARCONS MACHINERY nil 27 U nil 10/07 12) SOUTHERN JAGUAR MERCHANT STY.MONOMER nil 1,600 nil 11/07 13) AGONISTIC SEAWAYS COAL nil 25,000 nil 11/07 14) PING-AN ML RBDPO nil 9,000 nil 11/07 15) CONSTITUTION IOS CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 11/07 16) JAIGAR JMB IOL nil 73,755 nil 18/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL