Jul 09Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 08/07 08/07 10/07 nil 15,857 249\48101/302 2) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR 08/07 08/07 10/07 nil TOCOM 75 246/40 3) MALATHI ATL IOF(L) 01/07 05/07 10/07 nil 6,400 nil 10,873 4) WORLD HL COAL(D) 09/07 09/07 11/07 nil 2,000 nil 37,975 5) SABARIMALA SAMSARA LPG(D) 06/07 06/07 09/07 nil 31,000 nil 2,759 6) SWALLOW ( ATL CRUDE(D) 04/07 08/07 09/07 nil 38,000 nil 31,144 7) DAI NAM SW LAN(L) 07/07 07/07 09/07 nil 62,000 nil 1,550 8) GAS ESCO SAMSARA LPG(D) 09/07 09/07 09/07 nil 13,800 nil 1,000 9) SILVER DRAGON WSS/JMC M.COKE(D) 08/07 08/07 11/07 nil 3,000 nil 35,473 10) DOUBLE PRESTIGE HL COAL(D) 04/07 09/07 12/07 nil167,500 nil 84,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) EURO PRIDE IOS CRUDE(D) nil 90,000 nil 05/07 --- 2) SYMI S.WORLD LPG(D) nil 20,025 nil 08/07 --- 3) SUCCESS (11.30) ATL CRUDE(D) nil 91,566 nil 08/07 --- 4) INDUS FORTUNE CB COAL(D) nil 50,000 nil 09/07 --- 5) DONG A CHRONAS ML CPO(D) nil 12,000 nil 09/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) REECOM EMRE BTL CNTR nil nil 308/200 09/07 2) FOLK BEAUTY ACT LAN(D) nil 15,000 nil 09/07 3) WARINSART S.WORLD LPG(D) nil 4,725 nil 10/07 4) DESH GARIMA IOS FO(L) 84,000 nil nil 10/07 5) EMBDENS WELVAART MARCONS MACHINERY nil 27 nil 11/07 6) SOUTHERN JAGUAR MERCHANT STY.MONOMER nil 1,600 nil 11/07 7) AGONISTICS SEAWAYS COAL(D) nil 25,000 nil 11/07 8) PING-AN ML RBDPO(D) nil 9,000 nil 11/07 9) CONSTITUTION IOS CRUDE(D) nil 85,000 nil 11/07 10) TIAN E ZUO IOS LAN(L) 50,000 nil nil 13/07 11) SHRIKE SEAWAYS COAL(D) nil 25,000 nil 14/07 12) OCEAN VENDER( ASP ROCK PHOSP nil 9,820 nil 14/07 13) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG(D) nil 13,000 nil 14/07 14) TRITON (UPCL/INDO)MARCONS COAL(D) nil 64,950 nil 16/07 15) STOLT ENDURANCE JMB PH.ACID(D) nil 11,415 nil 17/07 16) JAIGAR K-STEAM IOL(D) nil 73,755 nil 18/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL