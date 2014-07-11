Jul 11Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessles 46 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) REECON EMRE BTL CNTR 09/07 09/07 12/07 nil nil 233/147 2) DONG A CHRONAS ML CPO(D) 09/07 09/07 12/07 nil 7,195 nil 453 3) MALATHI ATL IOF(L) 01/07 05/07 12/07 1,825 nil nil 3,900 4) WORLD HL COAL(D) 09/07 07/07 12/07 nil 17,582 nil 9,048 5) SYMI S.WORLD LPG(D) 08/07 09/07 12/07 nil 6,450 nil 8,466 6) SUCCES ATL CRUDE(D) 08/07 10/07 11/07 nil 84,000 nil 10,623 7) WARINSART S.WORLD LPG(D) 08/07 07/11 12/07 nil nil 7,566 8) SILVER DRAGON WSS/JMC M.COKE(D) 08/07 08/07 11/07 nil nil 4,725 9) DOUBLE PRESTIGE HL COAL(D) 08/07 09/07 12/07 nil 27,195 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) EURO PRIDE IOS CRUDE(D) nil 90,000 nil ----- 07/06 2) INDUS FORTUN CB COAL(D) nil 50,000 nil ----- 05/07 3) SWARNA KALASH IOS HSD(L) 36,000 nil nil ----- 09/07 4) DESH GARIMA IOS FO(L) 84,000 nil nil ----- 09/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) EMBDENS WELVAART MARCONS MACHINERY nil 27 Pkgs nil 11/07 2) SOUTHERN JAGUAR MERCHANT STY.MONOMER) nil 1,600 nil 11/07 3) CONSTITUTION IOS CRUDE(D) nil 85,000 nil 11/07 4) AGONISTICS SEAWAYS COAL(D) nil 25,000 nil 11/07 5) PING-AN ML RBDPO(D) nil 9,000 nil 12/07 6) TIAN E ZUO IOS LAN(L) 50,000 nil nil 13/07 7) OCEAN VENDER ASP ROCK PHOSPH nil 9,820 nil 14/07 8) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG(D) nil 13,000 nil 14/07 9) ABBYS ATL CRUDE(D) nil 91,819 nil 14/07 10) SHRIKE( SEAWAYS COAL(D) nil 51,906 nil 15/07 11) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil nil 15/07 12) SILVER CLOUD ATL CRUDE(D) nil 95,573 nil 15/07 13) TRITON (UPCL/INDO)MARCONS COAL(D) nil 64,950 nil 16/07 14) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE(D) nil 81,473 nil 16/07 15) STOLT ENDURANCE JMB PH.ACID(D) nil 11,415 nil 16/07 16) JAIGAR (JSW/S.A) K-STEAM IOL(D) nil 73,755 nil 16/07 17) INDIAN SOLIDARIT HL COAL(D) nil 70,070 nil 19/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL