Jul 16Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR 15/07 15/07 16/07 nil nil 117/83 327
2) MALATHI ATL IOF 01/07 15/07 16/07 nil n.a. nil
n.a.
3) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG 14/07 14/07 16/07 nil 6,057 nil 3,220
4) TIAN E ZUO IOS LAN 13/07 15/07 17/07 6,600 nil nil 43,400
5) ABYSS ATL CRUDE 15/07 15/07 16/07 nil 58,000 nil 33,819
6) INDUS FORTUNE CB COAL 09/07 11/07 16/07 nil 10,886 nil 6,613
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) CONSTITUTION SPI IOS CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 11/07 ---
2) FUJI GAS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 14/07 ---
3) SWARNA MALA SAMSARA HSD 40,000 nil nil 15/07 ---
4) OCEAN VENDER ASP R.PHOS nil 9,820 nil 15/07 ---
5) SILVER CLOUD ATL CRUDE nil 95,573 nil 05/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) VALOUR IOS CSFO nil 6,000 nil 16/07
2) SHRIKE SEAWAYS COAL nil 51,906 nil 16/07
3) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 81,473 nil 16/07
4) ORCHIDS ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 16/07
5) YONG TONG 1 ATL PH.ACID nil 3,000 nil 17/07
6) PING-AN ML RBDPO nil 9,000 nil 17/07
7) TRITON MARCONS COAL nil 64,950 nil 17/07
8) STOLT ENDURANCE JMB PH.ACID nil 11,415 nil 17/07
9) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 53,000 nil 17/07
10) JAIGARH K-STEAM IOL nil 73,755 nil 18/07
11) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 18/07
12) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 300/250 19/07
13) INDIAN SOLIDARITY HL COAL nil 70,070 nil 19/07
14) NYSIROS SW LPG nil 10,000 nil 20/07
15) PONTONOSTOS IOS MOP nil 10,000 nil 20/07
16) SONGA WINDS JMB CPO nil 7,000 nil 21/07
17) INDUS VICTORY MARCONS COAL nil 74,501 nil 22/07
18) EVANGELIA-M MERCHANT COAL nil 56,500 nil 22/07
19) HONNEST SKY MARCONS/WSS COAL nil 82,500 nil 23/07
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL