Jul 23Port conditions of Manglore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) PONTONOSTOS IOS MOP(D) 23/07 23/07 24/07 nil TOCOM nil 10,000
2) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR 23/07 23/07 24/07 nil 56 nil 114/500
3) TILOS ATL LPG(D) 18/07 20/07 23/07 nil 6,308 nil 1,152
4) INDIAN SOLIDARITY HL COAL(D) 20/07 22/07 25/07 nil 22,202 nil 57,763
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) NYSIROS SW LPG nil 10,000 nil 22/07 ---
2) INDUS VICTORY MARCONS COAL nil 74,501 nil 23/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) EVANGELIA-M MERCHANT COAL nil 56,500 nil 23/07
2) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 3,000 nil 24/07
3) ADAMAS I IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 24/07
4) SWARNA PUSHP SAMSARA HSD nil 30,000 nil 24/07
5) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 25/07
6) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 25/07
7) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 14,000 nil 25/07
8) ANTJI SSM MACHINERY nil 47U nil 25/07
9) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 60,084 nil nil 26/07
10) PRABHU GOPAL HL IOF nil 52,800 nil 27/07
11) JEMINA ATL CRUDE nil 91,000 nil 27/07
12) INDUS TRIUMPH SW COAL nil 26,000 nil 27/07
13) GAS ESCO SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 27/07
14) SEA GRACE INFINITY METCOKE nil 27,500 nil 28/07
15) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA SODA ASH nil 1,700 nil 28/07
16) DESH PREM JMB CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 28/07
17) G.L. LAPAZ HL / WSS IOF nil 86,450 nil 30/07
18) DOUBLE POSIDEN HL IOF nil 82,240 nil 03/08
19) S.C.PANTIA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 84 U nil 03/08
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL