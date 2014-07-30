Jul 30Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP 07/06 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) ALL CARGO ARATHI GSA SODA ASH 27/07 27/07 30/07 nil 761 nil 220 3) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR ----- 28/07 30/07 nil nil 334/212 10/161 4) ANTJE SSM MACHINARY 25/07 29/07 31/07 nil 3 (U) nil 44 (U) 5) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR 30/07 30/07 30/07 nil nil 19/38 352 6) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG 27/07 28/07 30/07 nil 5,796 nil 3,089 7) B.W. ORINOCO S.WORLD LAN 25/07 29/07 31/07 13,500 nil nil 36,500 8) DESH PREM JMB CRUDE 28/07 29/07 30/07 nil 78,900 nil 1,800 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 23/07 --- 2) RATNA SHALINI JMB CRUDE nil 88,730 nil 30/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JAG LAXMI JMB FO 80,000 nil nil 30/07 2) SANMAR STANZAi JMB HSD 42,000 nil nil 31/07 3) WARINSART S.WORLD LPG nil 12,000 nil 31/07 4) DARYA JAAN(AMBUJA)KINSHIP CEMENT nil 6,000 nil 31/07 5) PRABHU GOPAL HL IOF nil 52,800 nil 31/07 6) SEA GRACE INFINITY METCOKE nil 27,500 nil 31/07 7) FUJI GAS ATL LPG nil 2,076 nil 31/07 8) ROSE GAZ GAC AMMONIA nil 4,000 nil 08/01 9) GAS ELIXIR SAMSARA LPG nil 2,500 nil 08/01 10) TAN BINH-69 VANIM GSA TIMBER nil 8,631 nil 08/02 11) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 89,721 nil 08/02 12) ABYSS ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 08/02 13) AURORA ISLAND GAC STEEL PIPES nil 864 nil 08/03 14) DOUBLE MIRACLE HL COAL nil 84,530 nil 08/04 15) BORCHATE IOS CSFO nil 5,500 nil 08/04 16) S.C.PANTIA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 84 (u) nil 08/05 17) TUO-FU II MARCONS COAL nil 25,000 nil 08/05 18) DOUBLE PARADISE HL IOF nil 82,240 nil 08/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL