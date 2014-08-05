India Port Conditions: Mangalore Aug 05Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PRABHU GOPAl HL IOF 31/07 31/07 05/08 nil 14,000 nil 2,880 2) FUJI GAS ATL LPG 31/07 03/08 06/08 nil 4,241 nil 10,382 3) ABYSS ATL CRUDE 03/08 04/08 05/08 nil 53,350 nil 36,650 4) DOUBLE PARADISE HL IOF 05/08 05/08 05/08 nil TOCOME nil 82,240 5) SEA GRACE INFINITY METCOKE 31/07 31/07 02/08 nil 8,384 nil 19,116 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC SPM.OP nil ---- nil 02/08 --- 2) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil --- nil 04/08 --- 3) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 89,721 nil 03/08 --- 4) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 6,498 nil 04/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) STX EASTERN JMB CPO nil 9,950 nil 05/08 2) DOUBLE MIRACLE HL COAL nil 84,530 nil 05/08 3) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 100 05/08 4) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 05/08 5) CHEM ROAD QUEST ATL CPO nil 15,000 nil 06/08 6) TUO-FU II MARCONS COAL nil 25,000 nil 06/08 7) HIGH ENDURANCE IOS LAN nil 10,000 nil 06/08 8) EURO PRIDE ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 06/08 9) AURORA ISLAND GAC STEEL PIPES nil 128/864 nil 07/08 10) PROVIDENCE JMB LPG nil 29,179 nil 07/08 11) SILVER CLOUD ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 08/08 12) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 300+250 08/08 13) SPRING AEOLIAN K.STEAM COAL nil 46,470 nil 09/08 14) S.C.PANTIA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 84 nil 10/08 15) ATLANTIC DAWN ATL MACHINERY nil 600 nil 19/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL