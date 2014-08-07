Aug 07Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) FUJI GAS ATL LPG 31/07 03/08 07/08 nil 4,196 nil 2,783 2) EURO PRIDE ATL CRUDE 06/08 07/08 08/08 nil nil nil 90,000 3) CHEM ROAD QUEST ATL CPO 06/08 06/08 09/08 nil 1,250 nil 13,750 4) DOUBLE PARADISE HL IOF 05/08 05/08 08/08 nil 25,641 nil 30,632 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 6,498 nil 04/08 --- 2) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 05/08 --- 3) DOUBLE MIRACLE HL COAL nil 84,530 nil 05/08 --- 4) ABYSS ATL CRUDE nil n.a. nil 05/08 --- 5) HIGH ENDURANCE IOS LAN nil 10,000 nil 06/08 --- 6) TUO-FU II MARCONS COAL nil 25,000 nil 06/08 --- 7) PROVIDENCE JMB LPG nil 29,179 nil 07/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) AURORA ISLAND GAC STEEL PIPES nil 128/864 nil 07/08 2) SILVER CLOUD ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 08/08 3) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 327/350 08/08 4) SANMAR SERENADE SAMSARA HSD/SKO nil 40,000 nil 08/08 5) SPRING AEOLIAN K.STEAM COAL nil 46,470 nil 09/08 6) NISYROS S.WORLD LPG nil 8,000 nil 10/08 7) PVT SEA LION JMB METHANOL nil 3,511 nil 10/08 8) SOUTHERN IBIS MERCHANT STY.MON nil 1,650 nil 11/08 9) SABBARIMLA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 11/08 10) S.C.PANTIA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 84 U nil 12/08 11) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 12/08 12) GAO CLENG III JMB METHANOL nil 2,500 nil 13/08 13) OCANIC CYAN JMC CPO/RBD nil 8,000 nil 14/08 14) EURO PRIDE ATL FO 80,000 nil nil 14/08 15) MIKE MANX KINSHIP COAL nil 55,000 nil 18/08 16) ATLANTIC DAWN ATL MACHINERY nil 600 nil 20/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL