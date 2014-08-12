Aug 12Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TILOS ATL LPG(D) 08/05 08/08 12/08 nil 4,621 nil 2,444 2) SOUTHERN IBIS MERCHANT STY.MON 08/12 08/12 12/08 nil 180 nil 1,470 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC SPM.OP nil ---- nil 12/08 --- 2) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil ---- nil 12/08 --- 3) DOUBLE MIRACLE HL COAL (D) nil 84,530 nil 05/08 --- 4) PROVIDENCE (9.80) JMB LPG(D) nil 29,179 nil 07/08 --- 5) EURO PRIDE ATL FO(BACK LDG) nil 80,000 nil 08/08 --- 6) NISYROS S.WORLD LPG(D) nil 8,000 nil 10/08 --- 7) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG(D) nil 20,000 nil 10/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) VINE-2 DIX CEMENT(D) nil 12,500 nil 12/08 2) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG(D) nil 3,800 nil 12/08 3) PVT SEA LION JMB METHANOL(D) nil 3,511 nil 14/08 4) OCEANIC CYAN JMC RBD (D) nil 5,500 nil 14/08 5) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 1 14/08 6) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA HSD/SKO(L) 40,000 nil nil 14/08 7) YONG TONG DU ATL PH.ACID(D) nil 12,000 nil 14/08 8) SABARIMLA GAS SAMSARA LPG(D) nil 20,000 nil 15/08 9) RATNA SHALINI JMB CRUDE(D) nil 89,289 nil 15/08 10) MAHONI IOS MOP(D) nil 13,000 nil 15/08 11) LIGHT HOUSE ATL CPO(D) nil 8,000 nil 15/08 12) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 1 16/08 13) RED EAGLE SSM HSD nil 68,000 nil 16/08 14) PORT NELSON WSS/JMC PETCOKE(D) nil 49,500 nil 17/08 15) FLAG MERSINID HL COAL (D) nil 33,299 nil 17/08 16) MED PACIFIC IOS CSFO(D) nil 6,000 nil 17/08 17) JAMUNA ATL CRUDE(D) nil 91,513 nil 17/08 18) MIKE MANX KINSHIP COAL (D) nil 55,000 nil 18/08 19) PING AN (ADANI) ML RBDPO(D) nil 12,000 nil 18/08 20) S.C.PANTIA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 84 Pkgs nil 18/08 21) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO(D) nil 5,000 nil 18/08 22) MP PANAMAX 4 JMC COAL (D) nil 30,000 nil 20/08 23) ATLANTIC DA ATL MACHINERY nil 600 nil 22/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL