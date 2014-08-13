Aug 13Port conditions of MANGALORE as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SAMUDRA RATNKAR JMB SURVEY VSL 08/07 08/07 16/08 nil nil nil
2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 08/12 08/12 16/08 nil nil 12,500
3) NISYROS S.WORLD LPG 08/10 08/12 14/08 nil 1,657 nil 6,343
4) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG 08/12 08/12 13/08 nil 2,244 nil 1,556
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC SPM.OP nil ---- nil 08/02 ---
2) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil ---- nil 13/08 ---
3) DOUBLE MIRAC HL COAL nil 84,530 nil 08/05 ---
4) PROVIDEN JMB LPG nil 29,179 nil 08/07 ---
5) EURO PRIDE ATL FO nil 80,000 nil 08/08 ---
6) BERLIN EQ ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 08/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OCEANIC CYAN JMC RBD nil 5,500 nil 14/08
2) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 450/400 14/08
3) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 14/08
4) YONG TONG DU ATL PH.ACID nil 12,000 nil 14/08
5) PVT SEA LION JMB METHANOL nil 3,511 nil 15/08
6) SABARIMLA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 15/08
7) RATNA SHALINI JMB CRUDE nil 89,289 nil 15/08
8) MAHONI IOS MOP nil 25,000 nil 15/08
9) LIGHT HOUSE ATL CPO nil 8,000 nil 15/08
10) RED EAGLE SSM HSD 68,000 nil nil 16/08
11) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 300/300 17/08
12) FLAG MERSINIDI HL COAL nil 33,299 nil 17/08
13) MED PACIFIC IOS CSFO nil 6,000 nil 17/08
14) GEMINA ATL CRUDE nil 91,513 nil 17/08
15) PING AN (ADANI) ML RBDPO nil 12,000 nil 18/08
16) S.C.PANTIA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 84 nil 18/08
17) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 5,000 nil 18/08
18) PORT NELS WSS/JMC PETCOKE nil 33,133 nil 19/08
19) MIKE MANX KINSHIP COAL nil 55,000 nil 19/08
20) MP PANAMAX 4 JMC COAL nil 30,000 nil 20/08
21) VENUS HISTORY HL COAL nil 7,000 nil 21/08
22) ATLANTIC DA ATL MACHINERY nil 600 nil 22/08
23) BULK MALAYS HL IOF nil 82,500 nil 22/08
24) JAY BENLINES COAL nil 56,336 nil 23/08
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL