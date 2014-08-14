Aug 14Port conditions of MANGALORE as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAMUDRA RATNKAR JMB SURVEY VSL 07/08 07/08 15/08 nil nil nil 2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT(D) 12/08 12/08 16/08 nil 4,800 nil 7,700 3) EURO PRIDE ATL FO 08/08 14/08 17/08 nil nil nil 80,000 4) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA HSD/SKO(L) 14/08 14/08 15/08 nil nil nil 40,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC SPM.OP nil ---- nil 02/08 --- 2) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil ---- nil 13/08 --- 3) DOUBLE MIRACLE HL COAL nil 84,530 nil 05/08 --- 4) PROVIDENCE (9.80) JMB LPG nil 29,179 nil 07/08 --- 5) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 10/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OCEANIC CYAN JMC RBD nil 5,500 nil 14/08 2) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 450/400 14/08 3) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 14/08 4) YONG TONG DU ATL PH.ACID nil 12,000 nil 14/08 5) PVT SEA LION JMB METHANOL nil 3,511 nil 15/08 6) SABARIMLA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 15/08 7) RATNA SHALINI JMB CRUDE nil 89,289 nil 15/08 8) MAHONI IOS MOP nil 25,000 nil 15/08 9) LIGHT HOUSE ATL CPO nil 8,000 nil 15/08 10) RED EAGLE SSM HSD 68,000 nil nil 16/08 11) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 300/300 17/08 12) FLAG MERSINIDI HL COAL nil 33,299 nil 17/08 13) MED PACIFIC IOS CSFO nil 6,000 nil 17/08 14) GEMINA ATL CRUDE nil 91,513 nil 17/08 15) PING AN (ADANI) ML RBDPO nil 12,000 nil 18/08 16) S.C.PANTIA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 84 nil 18/08 17) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 5,000 nil 18/08 18) PORT NELS WSS/JMC PETCOKE nil 33,133 nil 19/08 19) MIKE MANX KINSHIP COAL nil 55,000 nil 19/08 20) MP PANAMAX 4 JMC COAL nil 30,000 nil 20/08 21) VENUS HISTORY HL COAL nil 7,000 nil 21/08 22) ATLANTIC DA ATL MACHINERY nil 600 nil 22/08 23) BULK MALAYS HL IOF nil 82,500 nil 22/08 24) JAY BENLINES COAL nil 56,336 nil 23/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL