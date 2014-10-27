Oct 27Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TILOS ATL LPG 12/10 21/10 28/10 nil 2,865 nil 5,589 2) GOLDEN SHINER IOS HSD 23/10 25/10 28/10 27,350 nil nil 18,250 3) RED EAGLE SSM MS/SKO/ATF 21/10 23/10 28/10 5,127 nil nil 12,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 19,600 nil 19/10 --- 2) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG nil 19,941 nil 21/10 --- 3) SHANGHAI JMB CRUDE nil 145,000 nil 22/10 --- 4) JAG LAXMI ATL FO 80,000 nil nil 23/10 --- 5) BOONYA NAREE DIX CEMENT nil 8,615 nil 23/10 --- 6) SANCHI ATL CRUDE nil 145,400 nil 26/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) LISSY SEHULTE MERCHANT BOXES nil nil 70+60 27/10 2) SSL MUMBAI GSA BOXES nil nil 100+200 28/10 3) JING YU ZUO GAC LAN 50,000 nil nil 28/10 4) SOUTHERN JAGUAR MERCHANT STY.MONOMER nil 1,200 nil 28/10 5) LS AIZENSHTAT BTL BOXES nil nil 200+200 28/10 6) ARGENT HIBISCUS JMB PH.ACID nil 8,875 nil 29/10 7) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES nil nil 300+300 29/10 8) GAS HUSKY SAMUDRA LPG nil 3,800 nil 29/10 9) INSOMNIA JMB MOP nil 28,500 nil 30/10 10) TROMSO JMB CPO nil 4,882 nil 30/10 11) MARCUR ATL CSFO nil 3,500 nil 31/10 12) CHEM NORM SAMUDRA BENZENE 2,975 nil nil 31/10 13) SWARNA PUSHP SAMUDRA SKO/HSD 40,000 nil nil 31/10 14) JAG LALIT JMB CRUDE nil 150,332 nil 04/11 15) V.PETREL BENLINE PETCOKE nil 44,300 nil 04/11 16) DEMITRIOS ATL CRUDE nil 138,865 nil 07/11 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL