Jan 21Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 11
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR 21/01 21/01 22/01 nil nil600+400
2) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 19/01 19/01 25/01 nil nil
3) AMAZING MARCONS GYPSUM 19/01 19/01 23/01 nil 11,650 nil 30,443
4) GAZ FRATERNITY S.WORLD LPG 20/01 20/01 21/01 nil 2,868 nil 3,438
5) RED EAGLE SSM HSD 20/01 20/01 22/01 13,900 nil nil 44,000
6) DISTYA PUSHTI S.WORLD FO 20/01 21/01 21/01 nil nil 8,500
7) INDIAN SOLIDARITY HL COAL 19/01 19/01 22/01 nil 32,793 nil 28,371
8) IRON LADY ATL CRUDE 20/01 20/01 22/01 nil 33,350 nil 56,032
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 ---
2) DREDGER TRIDEVI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 ---
3) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 04/01 ---
4) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 20/01 ---
5) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 5,000 nil 06/01 ---
6) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 17,996 nil 17/01 ---
7) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 10,040 nil 17/01 ---
8) DOUBLE MIRACLE HL COAL nil 88,005 nil 18/01 ---
9) STAR VANESSA IOS UREA nil 60,000 nil 20/01 ---
10) STAR CHRISTI HL/JMC PETCOKE nil 69,568 nil 20/01 ---
11) IGLC DICKLE ATL LPG nil 15,000 nil 21/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) LIBYA ATL CRUDE nil 124,194 nil 22/01
2) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA HSD 20,000 nil nil 22/01
3) THEOTOKOS HL COAL nil 20,000 nil 23/01
4) SANA ATL CRUDE nil 153,715 nil 23/01
5) FAR EAST HARMONY SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 23/01
6) TILOS ATL LPG nil 1,019 nil 24/01
7) GAZ HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 25/01
8) TRANS AUTUMN HL COAL nil 30,000 nil 26/01
9) CORELLA ARROW INFINITY METCOKE nil 26,978 nil 27/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL