Jan 22Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR 21/01 21/01 23/01 nil 412+63 nil188+337
2) AMAZING MARCONS GYPSUM 19/01 19/01 23/01 14,558 nil nil 15,885
3) INDIAN SOLIDARITY HL COAL 19/01 19/01 22/01 23,853 nil nil 4,523
4) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER 23/01 21/01 ----- nil nil
5) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 19/01 19/01 27/01 nil nil
6) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG 06/01 21/01 23/01 nil nil 5,000
7) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSD 20/01 20/01 23/01 24,042 nil nil 19,958
8) STAR VANESSA IOS UREA 20/01 21/01 27/01 nil 3,111 nil 56,889
9) DOUBLE MIRACLE HL COAL 18/01 22/01 25/01 nil nil nil 88,005
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) DREDGER TRIDEVI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 ---
2) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 04/01 ---
3) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 20/01 ---
4) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 17,996 nil 17/01 ---
5) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 10,040 nil 17/01 ---
6) STAR CHRISTIANNA HL PETCOKE nil 69,568 nil 20/01 ---
7) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG nil 15,000 nil 21/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) LIBYA ATL CRUDE nil 124,194 nil 22/01
2) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA HSD 40,000 nil nil 22/01
3) THEOTOKOS HL COAL nil 20,000 nil 23/01
4) SANA ATL CRUDE nil 153,715 nil 23/01
5) FAR EAST HARMONY SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 23/01
6) TILOS ATL LPG nil 1,019 nil 24/01
7) GAZ HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 26/01
8) TRANS AUTUMN HL/BENLINE COAL nil 30,000 nil 26/01
9) AUTOMN NOBILITY IOS CRUDE nil 145,000 nil 27/01
10) DONGA PENEUS SAMSARA CPO nil 1,500 nil 28/01
11) JIN HANG HL COAL nil 82,563 nil 29/01
12) MABLE CROWN JMB MACHINERY nil 432 nil 29/01
13) CORELLA ARROW INFINITY METCOKE nil 26,978 nil 30/01
14) DOUBLE PROVI JMB COAL nil 85,000 nil 03/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL