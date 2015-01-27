Jan 27Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) STAR VANESSA IOS UREA 20/01 21/01 29/01 nil nil 22,902
2) DARYA JAAN KIN CEMENT 26/01 26/01 27/01 nil 3,270 nil 1,230
3) FAREAST HARMONY SEAWAYS COAL 23/01 24/01 27/01 nil nil 4,800
4) TRANS AUTUMN HL COAL 25/01 27/01 29/01 nil nil nil 30,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 04/01 ---
2) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 20/01 ---
3) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/01 ---
4) DREDGER TRIDEVI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 25/01 ---
5) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 10,040 nil 17/01 ---
6) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG nil 15,000 nil 21/01 ---
7) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 26/01 ---
8) TOPAS EXPRESS IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 27/01 ---
9) SAMUDRA RATNA JMB RESEARCH VSL nil nil nil 27/01 ---
10) PRIME ROYAL JMB RBD PALM OIL nil 4,000 nil 27/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OTTOMAN NOBILITY IOS CRUDE nil 145,000 nil 27/01
2) MID ASPRAY SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 15,000 nil 28/01
3) DONG A PENEUS SAMUDRA CPO nil 6,150 nil 28/01
4) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 80+100 28/01
5) MINDANAO IOS CRUDE nil 135,000 nil 28/01
6) PREM MALA ATL HSD nil 10,000 nil 28/01
7) IRIS GLORY JMB LPG nil 17,150 nil 30/01
8) JIN HANG HL COAL nil 82,563 nil 30/01
9) MAPLE CROWN JMB MACHINERY nil 432 nil 30/01
10) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil700+4009 31/01
11) CORELLA ARROW INFINITY METCOKE nil 26,978 nil 02/02
12) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/02
13) DOUBLE PROVI JMB COAL nil 88,000 nil 03/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL