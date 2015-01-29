Jan 29Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) STAR VANESSA IOS UREA 20/01 21/01 30/01 nil 6,606 nil 8,371 2) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR 28/01 28/01 29/01 nil nil 48+52 17+148 3) DONG A PENEUS SAMUDRA CPO 28/01 28/01 29/01 nil 1,900 nil 4,250 4) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 27/01 27/01 ----- nil nil nil 5) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG 21/01 28/01 01/02 nil 1,924 nil 18,264 6) TOPAZ EXPRESS IOS ATF 27/01 28/01 30/01 22,173 nil nil 17,827 7) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG 26/01 29/01 29/01 nil 270 nil 2,430 8) MINDANAO IOS CRUDE 28/01 28/01 30/01 nil 48,000 nil 87,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 04/01 --- 2) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 20/01 --- 3) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/01 --- 4) DREDGER TRIDEVI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 25/01 --- 5) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 10,040 nil 17/01 --- 6) OTTOMAN NOBILITY IOS CRUDE nil 145,000 nil 27/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MID OSPREY SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 15,000 nil 31/01 2) IRIS GLORY JMB LPG nil 17,150 nil 30/01 3) JIN HANG HL COAL nil 82,563 nil 30/01 4) MAPLE CROWN JMB MACHINERY nil 432 nil 30/01 5) PETALI LADY IOS HSD 60,000 nil nil 30/01 6) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil nil 31/01 7) WARINISART S.WORLD LPG nil 6,000 nil 01/02 8) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 8,000 nil 01/02 9) ORIENT PINE SAMUDRA PALM STYRENE nil 7,000 nil 01/02 10) CORELLA ARROW INFINITY METCOKE nil 26,978 nil 02/02 11) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/02 12) DOUBLE PROVIDENCE JMB COAL nil 88,000 nil 03/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL