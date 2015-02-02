GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
Feb 02Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR 31/01 31/01 02/02 nil201+286 nil 4+110 2) KB-VII/ GSA SPM OP. 04/02 02/02 ----- nil nil 3) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM OP. 20/01 02/02 ----- nil nil nil 4) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 27/01 27/01 03/02 nil nil nil 5) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG 21/01 28/01 03/02 nil nil 7,558 6) WARINISART S.WORLD LPG 31/01 01/02 03/02 nil 1,274 nil 4,726 7) MAPLE CROWN JMB MACHINERY 30/01 30/01 02/02 nil 169 nil 42 8) JIN HANG HL COAL 30/01 30/01 02/02 nil 29,170 nil 8,973 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/01 --- 2) DREDGER TRIDEVI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 25/01 --- 3) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 10,040 nil 17/01 --- 4) IRIS GLORY JMB LPG nil 17,150 nil 30/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CORELLA ARROW INFINITY METCOKE nil 26,978 nil 02/02 2) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/02 3) DOUBLE PROVIDENCE JMB COAL nil 88,000 nil 02/02 4) MID FALCON SAMUDRA BENZENE nil 3,000 nil 02/02 5) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 8,000 nil 03/02 6) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE nil 130,870 nil 03/02 7) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/02 8) IKAN SEMBAK MARCONS COAL nil 20,740 nil 04/02 9) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 200,000 nil 04/02 10) OAK TREE ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 04/02 11) HUA LIN WAN S.WORLD NAPHTHA nil 55,000 nil 05/02 12) ORIENT PINE SAMUDRA PALM STYRENE nil 7,000 nil 06/02 13) MID OSPREY SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 15,000 nil 06/02 14) GCMA SW LAN nil 10,462 nil 06/02 15) LUMINIOUS NORA BENLINE COAL nil 44,000 nil 06/02 16) STX ACE-7 GAC ATF 42,000 nil nil 07/02 17) NORDISLE GAC BENZENE nil 6,000 nil 08/02 18) STARK ATL CRUDE nil 147,111 nil 08/02 19) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 09/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
May 3 Gold held on Wednesday near a three-week low hit in the previous session on rising equities and a firmer dollar as markets waited for cues on an U.S. interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 50 cents at $1,256.29 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. Bullion on Tuesday hit $1,251.37 per ounce, its lowest since April 10. * U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,257.20 an ounce. * Stock marke