Feb 04Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM OP. 20/01 02/02 05/02 nil nil nil
2) MID OSPREY SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 03/02 03/02 05/02 nil 1,282 nil 13,718
3) CORELLA ARROW INFINITY METCOKE 02/02 02/02 05/02 nil 11,030 nil 13,355
4) DOUBLE PROVIDENCE JMB COAL 02/02 02/02 05/02 nil 37,400 nil 34,500
5) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE 03/02 04/02 05/02 nil nil nil 130,870
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/01 ---
2) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil nil nil 02/02 ---
3) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 10,040 nil 17/01 ---
4) IRIS GLORY JMB LPG nil 17,150 nil 30/01 ---
5) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/02 ---
6) PANAYIOTA K HL COAL nil 83,526 nil 03/02 ---
7) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG nil 7,558 nil 03/02 ---
8) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/02 ---
9) OAK TREE ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 04/02 ---
10) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE nil 130,870 nil 03/02
2) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/02
3) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 8,000 nil 04/02
4) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 200,000 nil 04/02
5) OAK TREE ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 04/02
6) IKAN SEMBAK MARCONS COAL nil 20,740 nil 05/02
7) HUA LIN WAN S.WORLD NAPHTHA 55,000 nil nil 05/02
8) ORIENT PINE SAMUDRA PALM STYRENE nil 7,000 nil 06/02
9) GEMA SW LAN nil 10,462 nil 06/02
10) LUMINIOUS NORA BENLINE COAL nil 44,000 nil 06/02
11) STX ACE-7 GAC ATF 42,000 nil nil 07/02
12) ABLE SAILOR SAMUDRA METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 07/02
13) NORDISLE GAC BENZENE nil 6,000 nil 08/02
14) STARK ATL CRUDE nil 147,111 nil 08/02
15) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 09/02
16) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF nil 38,000 nil 10/02
17) TUG AQUA BOAT GSA MACHINERY nil 1 / 277 nil 10/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL