Feb 05Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM OP. 20/01 02/02 05/02 nil nil nil 2) IKAN SEMBAK MARCONS COAL 05/02 05/02 06/02 nil nil 20,740 3) OAK TREE ATL HSD 04/02 04/02 06/02 11,800 nil nil 28,200 4) MID OSPREY SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 03/02 03/02 05/02 nil 12,757 nil 3,026 5) CORELLA ARROW INFINITY METCOKE 02/02 02/02 05/02 nil 10,993 nil 2,362 6) DOUBLE PROVIDENCE JMB COAL 02/02 02/02 05/02 nil 27,835 nil 6,665 7) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE 03/02 04/02 05/02 nil 84,180 nil 46,690 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/01 --- 2) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil nil nil 02/02 --- 3) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 10,040 nil 17/01 --- 4) IRIS GLORY JMB LPG nil 17,150 nil 30/01 --- 5) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/02 --- 6) PANAYIOTA K HL COAL nil 83,526 nil 03/02 --- 7) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG nil 7,558 nil 03/03 --- 8) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/02 --- 9) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/02 --- 10) HUA LIN WAN S.WORLD NAPHTHA 55,000 nil nil 05/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ALLCARGO SUSHEELA WW PETCOKE nil 6,850 nil 05/02 2) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 8,000 nil 06/02 3) LUMINIOUS NORA BENLINE COAL nil 44,000 nil 06/02 4) ORIENT PINE SAMUDRA PALM STYRENE nil 7,000 nil 07/02 5) GEMA SW LAN nil 10,462 nil 07/02 6) STX ACE-7 GAC ATF 42,000 nil nil 07/02 7) STARK ATL CRUDE nil 147,111 nil 08/02 8) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL nil nil nil 08/02 9) SALINA ATL CRUDE nil 158,252 nil 08/02 10) DARYA JAAN KINSHIP CEMENT nil 4,000 nil 08/02 11) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 08/02 12) ABLE SAILOR SAMUDRA METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 09/02 13) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil 100+100 nil 09/02 14) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil 600+400 nil 09/02 15) KAMARI ISS CRUDE nil 147,000 nil 09/02 16) NORDISLE GAC BENZENE nil 6,000 nil 10/02 17) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF nil 38,000 nil 11/02 18) PING ANN ML C.P.O nil 11,000 nil 11/02 19) JINGO JAGUAR GAC STY.MONOMER nil 1,000 nil 12/02 20) BULK SWEDEN HL PET COKE nil 69,616 nil 12/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL