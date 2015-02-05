Feb 05Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM OP. 20/01 02/02 05/02 nil nil nil
2) IKAN SEMBAK MARCONS COAL 05/02 05/02 06/02 nil nil 20,740
3) OAK TREE ATL HSD 04/02 04/02 06/02 11,800 nil nil 28,200
4) MID OSPREY SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 03/02 03/02 05/02 nil 12,757 nil 3,026
5) CORELLA ARROW INFINITY METCOKE 02/02 02/02 05/02 nil 10,993 nil 2,362
6) DOUBLE PROVIDENCE JMB COAL 02/02 02/02 05/02 nil 27,835 nil 6,665
7) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE 03/02 04/02 05/02 nil 84,180 nil 46,690
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/01 ---
2) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil nil nil 02/02 ---
3) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 10,040 nil 17/01 ---
4) IRIS GLORY JMB LPG nil 17,150 nil 30/01 ---
5) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/02 ---
6) PANAYIOTA K HL COAL nil 83,526 nil 03/02 ---
7) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG nil 7,558 nil 03/03 ---
8) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/02 ---
9) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/02 ---
10) HUA LIN WAN S.WORLD NAPHTHA 55,000 nil nil 05/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) ALLCARGO SUSHEELA WW PETCOKE nil 6,850 nil 05/02
2) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 8,000 nil 06/02
3) LUMINIOUS NORA BENLINE COAL nil 44,000 nil 06/02
4) ORIENT PINE SAMUDRA PALM STYRENE nil 7,000 nil 07/02
5) GEMA SW LAN nil 10,462 nil 07/02
6) STX ACE-7 GAC ATF 42,000 nil nil 07/02
7) STARK ATL CRUDE nil 147,111 nil 08/02
8) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL nil nil nil 08/02
9) SALINA ATL CRUDE nil 158,252 nil 08/02
10) DARYA JAAN KINSHIP CEMENT nil 4,000 nil 08/02
11) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 08/02
12) ABLE SAILOR SAMUDRA METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 09/02
13) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil 100+100 nil 09/02
14) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil 600+400 nil 09/02
15) KAMARI ISS CRUDE nil 147,000 nil 09/02
16) NORDISLE GAC BENZENE nil 6,000 nil 10/02
17) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF nil 38,000 nil 11/02
18) PING ANN ML C.P.O nil 11,000 nil 11/02
19) JINGO JAGUAR GAC STY.MONOMER nil 1,000 nil 12/02
20) BULK SWEDEN HL PET COKE nil 69,616 nil 12/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL