Feb 09Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ORIENT PINE SAMUDRA PALM STYRENE 08/02 08/02 09/02 nil 6,200 nil 800
2) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM OP. 20/01 02/02 10/02 nil nil nil
3) LUMINIOUS NOVA BENLINE COAL 06/02 07/02 10/02 nil 18,006 nil 13,553
4) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG 17/01 07/02 10/02 nil 4,067 nil 3,761
5) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG 09/02 09/02 10/02 nil nil 3,800
6) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 08/02 08/02 ----- nil nil
7) STARK ATL CRUDE 08/02 08/02 10/02 nil 56,900 nil 90,211
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/01 ---
2) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil nil nil 02/02 ---
3) IRIS GLORY JMB LPG nil 17,150 nil 30/01 ---
4) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/02 ---
5) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/02 ---
6) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 8,669 nil 07/02 ---
7) DARYA JAAN KINSHIP CEMENT nil 4,000 nil 08/02 ---
8) SALINA ATL CRUDE nil 158,252 nil 08/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) DAWN MATHURA SAMSARA HSD nil 40,000 nil 09/02
2) ABLE SAILOR SAMUDRA METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 09/02
3) KAMARI ISS/MKSHPNG CRUDE nil 147,000 nil 09/02
4) TORM ANABEL ATL HSD/ATF nil 40,000 nil 09/02
5) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 10/02
6) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 600+400 10/02
7) SWARNA PUSHPA SAMSARA HSD 40,000 nil nil 10/02
8) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 11/02
9) NORDISLE GAC BENZENE nil 6,000 nil 11/02
10) PING ANN ML C.P.O nil 11,000 nil 11/02
11) MINAUR SEBIL IOS MOP nil 17,500 nil 11/02
12) APINYA NAREE DIX CEMENT nil 10,000 nil 11/02
13) AL-MARONA ATL AMMONIA nil 4,000 nil 11/02
14) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF nil 41,800 nil 12/02
15) BULK SWEDEN HL PET COKE nil 69,616 nil 12/02
16) MALATHI FOUR ML CSFO nil 3,500 nil 13/02
17) GINGA JAGUAR GAC STY.MONOMER nil 1,629 nil 14/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL