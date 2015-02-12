Feb 12Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. 02/02 11/02 12/02 nil nil nil
2) MINANUR CEBI 1 IOS MOP 11/02 11/02 13/02 nil 6,956 nil 10,544
3) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR 10/02 10/02 12/02 nil nil 253+179 262
4) APINYA NAREE DIX CEMENT 11/02 11/02 13/02 nil 1,850 nil 8,150
5) PING ANN ML CPO 11/02 11/02 13/02 nil 2,000 nil 9,000
6) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR 12/02 12/02 13/02 nil nil100+100
7) DAWN MATHURA SAMSARA HSD 09/02 10/02 12/02 18,000 nil nil 22,000
8) IRIS GLORY JMB LPG 30/01 11/02 14/02 nil 4,635 nil 11,645
9) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 08/02 08/02 16/02 nil nil
10) BULK SWEDEN HL PETCOKE 11/02 11/02 14/02 nil 8,310 nil 61,306
11) SALINA ATL CRUDE 08/02 10/02 12/02 nil 85,200 nil 27,252
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/01 ---
2) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/02 ---
3) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/02 ---
4) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 8,669 nil 07/02 ---
5) KAMARI ISS/MKS CRUDE nil 147,000 nil 09/02 ---
6) SWARNA PUSHPA SAMSARA HSD 40,000 nil nil 10/02 ---
7) NORDISLE GAC BENZENE nil 6,000 nil 11/02 ---
8) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 11/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF nil 41,800 nil 12/02
2) DANAYA NAREE DIX CEMENT nil 10,000 nil 13/02
3) MALATHI FOUR ML CSFO nil 3,500 nil 14/02
4) WATER BREEZE ATK PALM STYRENE nil 3,000 nil 14/02
5) GINGA JAGUAR GAC STY.MONOMER nil 1,629 nil 15/02
6) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE nil 125,925 nil 15/02
7) LISSY SCHULTE MERCHANT CNTR nil nil 200+50 15/02
8) BULK CHILE TAURUS COAL nil 30,000 nil 17/02
9) MINDANAO IOS CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 17/02
10) ANNEMIEKE SSM MACHINERY nil 54 nil 17/02
11) ALPINE NIGHT ATL FO 32,200 nil nil 18/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL