Feb 16Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DANAYA NAREE DIX CEMENT 13/02 14/02 17/02 nil 3,825 nil 4,533 2) WATER BREEZE ATL PALM STYRENE 15/02 16/02 17/02 nil nil nil 3,000 3) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG 07/02 16/02 17/02 nil nil nil 8,669 4) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 08/02 08/02 16/02 nil nil nil 5) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE 15/02 16/02 17/02 nil nil nil 125,925 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/01 --- 2) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil nil nil 12/02 --- 3) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/02 --- 4) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/02 --- 5) SANMAR SERENADE SAMSARA HSD nil 18,000 nil 15/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MINDANAO IOS CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 17/02 2) ANNEMIEKE SSM MACHINERY nil 54 nil 17/02 3) SSL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 17/02 4) ORCHIDS ATL LS nil 8,000 nil 17/02 5) BULK CHILE TAURUS COAL nil 30,000 nil 18/02 6) Y.M.JUPITER IOS CSFO nil 7,000 nil 18/02 7) ALPINE LIGHT ATL FO 32,200 nil nil 18/02 8) ASIA APSARA JMB CPO/RBDPO nil 9,500 nil 18/02 9) STORM SIGNE ATL HSD 60,000 nil nil 18/02 10) MOOR SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 19/02 11) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 600+400 20/02 12) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 6,000 nil 20/02 13) GENERAL GUISAN COSCO AMMO.SULPH nil 15,000 nil 21/02 14) JIA TONG JMC COAL nil 71,200 nil 24/02 15) KOTA HAPAS SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 470+50 25/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL