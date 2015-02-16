Feb 16Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) DANAYA NAREE DIX CEMENT 13/02 14/02 17/02 nil 3,825 nil 4,533
2) WATER BREEZE ATL PALM STYRENE 15/02 16/02 17/02 nil nil nil 3,000
3) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG 07/02 16/02 17/02 nil nil nil 8,669
4) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 08/02 08/02 16/02 nil nil nil
5) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE 15/02 16/02 17/02 nil nil nil 125,925
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/01 ---
2) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil nil nil 12/02 ---
3) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/02 ---
4) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/02 ---
5) SANMAR SERENADE SAMSARA HSD nil 18,000 nil 15/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MINDANAO IOS CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 17/02
2) ANNEMIEKE SSM MACHINERY nil 54 nil 17/02
3) SSL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 17/02
4) ORCHIDS ATL LS nil 8,000 nil 17/02
5) BULK CHILE TAURUS COAL nil 30,000 nil 18/02
6) Y.M.JUPITER IOS CSFO nil 7,000 nil 18/02
7) ALPINE LIGHT ATL FO 32,200 nil nil 18/02
8) ASIA APSARA JMB CPO/RBDPO nil 9,500 nil 18/02
9) STORM SIGNE ATL HSD 60,000 nil nil 18/02
10) MOOR SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 19/02
11) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 600+400 20/02
12) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 6,000 nil 20/02
13) GENERAL GUISAN COSCO AMMO.SULPH nil 15,000 nil 21/02
14) JIA TONG JMC COAL nil 71,200 nil 24/02
15) KOTA HAPAS SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 470+50 25/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL