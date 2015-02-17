Feb 17Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ANNEMIEKE SSM MACHINERY 17/02 17/02 18/02 nil nil 54 2) DANAYA NAREE DIX CEMENT 13/02 14/02 17/02 nil 3,511 nil 1,022 3) WATER BREEZE ATL PALM STYRENE 15/02 16/02 17/02 nil nil 4) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG 03/02 16/02 20/02 nil 1,799 nil 18,201 5) SANMAR SERENADE SAMSARA HSD 15/02 17/02 18/02 nil nil 18,000 6) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG 07/02 16/02 18/02 nil 3,158 nil 5,511 7) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE 15/02 16/02 17/02 nil 93,000 nil 32,925 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil . nil 23/01 --- 2) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil . nil 12/02 --- 3) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MINDANAO IOS CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 17/02 2) SSL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 140 17/02 3) ORCHIDS ATL LS/HSD nil 8,000 nil 17/02 4) BULK CHILE TAURUS COAL nil 30,000 nil 18/02 5) Y.M.JUPITER IOS CSFO nil 7,000 nil 18/02 6) ALPINE LIGHT ATL FO 32,200 nil nil 18/02 7) AIDAAURA JMB PASSENGER nil 1200+400 nil 18/02 8) ASIA APSARA JMB CPO/RBDPO nil 9,500 nil 18/02 9) TORM SIGNE ATL HSD 60,000 nil nil 18/02 10) MARITIME SUZANNE SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 19,700 nil 18/02 11) MOOR SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 19/02 12) PAN AFRICAN TAURUS COAL nil 76,630 nil 19/02 13) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES nil 600+400 nil 20/02 14) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 6,000 nil 20/02 15) GENERAL GUISAN COSCO AMMO SULPH nil 15,000 nil 21/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL