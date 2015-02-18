Feb 18Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ANNEMIEKE SSM MACHINERY 17/02 17/02 18/02 nil 48 nil 6
2) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG 03/02 16/02 20/02 nil 3,053 nil 15,148
3) ALPINE LIGHT ATL FO 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 32,200
4) SANMAR SERENADE SAMSARA HSD 15/02 17/02 18/02 nil 14,317 nil 3,683
5) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG 07/02 16/02 18/02 nil 2,342 nil 3,169
6) MINDANAO IOS CRUDE 17/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil nil 140,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/01 ---
2) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil nil nil 12/02 ---
3) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/02 ---
4) ORCHIDS ATL LS/HSD nil 8,000 nil 17/02 ---
5) Y.M.JUPITER IOS CSFO nil 7,000 nil 18/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) BULK CHILE TAURUS COAL nil 30,000 nil 18/02
2) ASIA APSARA JMB CPO/RBDPO nil 9,500 nil 18/02
3) TORM SIGNE ATL HSD 60,000 nil nil 18/02
4) MARITIME SUZANNE SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 19,700 nil 18/02
5) MOOR SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 19/02
6) PAN AFRICAN TAURUS COAL nil 76,630 nil 19/02
7) SURYA MUKHI PLI BUNKERING nil nil nil 19/02
8) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 600+400 20/02
9) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 6,000 nil 20/02
10) GENERAL GUISAN COSCO AMMO SULPH nil 15,000 nil 23/02
11) FUJI GAS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 23/02
12) JIA TONG JMC COAL nil 71,553 nil 24/02
13) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 24/02
14) KOTA HAPAS SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 470+50 25/02
15) EVERRICH 8 ATL LPG nil 17,000 nil 25/02
16) CONSTANTINOS-GO HL COAL nil 21,000 nil 27/02
17) NORDIC JUPITER JMB CRUDE nil 144,667 nil 05/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL