Feb 20Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER 23/02 19/02 21/02 nil nil
2) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG 03/02 16/02 22/02 nil 2,004 nil 9,978
3) ALPINE LIGHT ATL FO 18/02 18/02 20/02 15,500 nil nil 3,200
4) TORM SIGNE ATL HSD 18/02 20/02 22/02 nil nil 60,000
5) ASIA APSARA JMB CPO/RBDPO` 18/02 19/02 21/02 nil 2,752 nil 6,748
6) MARITIME SUZANNE SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 18/02 19/02 21/02 nil 5,493 nil 14,207
7) PAN AFRICAN TAURUS COAL 15/02 19/02 21/02 nil 18,500 nil 58,130
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil nil nil 12/02 ---
2) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/02 ---
3) ORCHIDS ATL LS/HSD nil 8,000 nil 17/02 ---
4) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 3,169 nil 18/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) SURYA MUKHI PLI BUNKERING nil nil nil 20/02
2) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 600+400 21/02
3) SANMAR SERENADE SAMSARA HSD/SKO nil 36,000 nil 21/02
4) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/02
5) FUJI GAS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 23/02
6) DARIYA JAAN KIN CEMENT nil 4,000 nil 23/02
7) AMAZING WSS COAL nil 20,000 nil 23/02
8) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 6,000 nil 24/02
9) GENERAL GUISAN COSCO AMMO SULP nil 15,000 nil 24/02
10) MOOR SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 24/02
11) JIA TONG JMC COAL nil 71,553 nil 24/02
12) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 24/02
13) FOREIGN SAR S.WORLD LPG nil 2,700 nil 24/02
14) SUGROSCOUNT MK BUNKERING nil nil nil 24/02
15) KOTA HAPAS SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 470+50 27/02
16) NAVADHENU PURNA ASP UREA nil 48,000 nil 27/02
17) EVERRICH 8 ATL LPG nil 17,000 nil 25/02
18) CONSTANTINOS HL COAL nil 21,000 nil 28/02
19) NORDIC JUPITER JMB CRUDE nil 144,667 nil 05/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL