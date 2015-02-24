Feb 24Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DARYA JAAN KIN CEMENT 23/02 23/02 24/02 nil 2,797 nil 1,203 2) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG 03/02 16/02 24/02 nil 3,767 nil 1,978 3) AMAZING WSS COAL 23/02 23/02 24/02 nil 18,540 nil 1,460 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/02 --- 2) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JIA TONG JMC COAL nil 71,553 nil 24/02 2) SSL KUTCH GSA BOXES 120 97 nil 24/02 3) BOONYA NAREE DIX CEMENT nil 10,000 nil 24/02 4) NORD GARDIAN ATL ATF nil 22,000 nil 24/02 5) WARINSART S.WORLD LPG nil 2,700 nil 25/02 6) EVERRICH 8 ATL LPG nil 17,000 nil 25/02 7) DIOMOND STAR WSS GYPSUM nil 57,150 nil 25/02 8) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 5,000 nil 25/02 9) GENERAL COSCO AMMONIUM nil 24,000 nil 26/02 10) GEMA ATL LAN nil 12,000 nil 26/02 11) DONG A. PONTUS SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 26/02 12) MOOR SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 27/02 13) NAVADHENU ASP UREA nil 48,247 nil 27/02 14) G.P.T. ONE ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 27/02 15) ALL CARGO WW PET COKE nil 7,000 nil 28/02 16) KOTA HAPAS SEAWAYS BOXES 50 470 nil 28/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL