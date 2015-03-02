Mar 02Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BOONYA NAREE DIX CEMENT 25/02 25/02 27/02 nil nil nil 10,000
2) SSL KUTCH GSA BOXES 24/02 24/02 25/02 120 97 nil
3) NORD GARDIAN ATL ATF 25/02 25/02 26/02 nil 2,893 nil 19,107
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil ---- nil 22/02 ---
2) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 02/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) WARINSART (TOTAL) S.WORLD LPG nil 2,700 nil 25/02
2) DIOMOND STAR WSS GYPSUM nil 57,150 nil 25/02
3) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 5,000 nil 25/02
4) GENERAL COSCO AMMONIUM nil 24,000 nil 26/02
5) GEMA ATL LAN nil 12,000 nil 26/02
6) DONG A. PONTUS SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 26/02
7) EVERRICH 8 ATL LPG nil 17,000 nil 27/02
8) MOOR SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 27/02
9) NAVADHENU ASP UREA nil 48,247 nil 27/02
10) G.P.T. ONE ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 27/02
11) ALL CARGO WW PET COKE nil 7,000 nil 28/02
12) KOTA HAPAS SEAWAYS BOXES 470 50 nil 28/02
13) CONSTANTINOS HL COAL nil 21,000 nil 28/02
14) SC DONG HAI (MLI) ML CPO nil 16,000 nil 28/02
15) NEW TRUST IOS CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 28/02
16) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 28/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL