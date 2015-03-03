Mar 03Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NAVADHENU ASP UREA 28/02 02/03 07/03 nil 3,392 nil 33,318 2) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG 04/03 28/02 05/03 nil 4,387 nil 10,461 3) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE 02/03 02/03 04/03 nil 1,700 nil 48,300 4) HISTRIA TIGER IOS VGO 02/03 03/03 05/03 nil nil nil 40,000 5) PREM MALA ATL/SEAWAYS LAN 28/02 02/03 04/03 nil 1,488 nil 3,512 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil nil nil 22/02 --- 2) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/02 --- 3) EVERRICH 8 ATL LPG nil 17,000 nil 27/02 --- 4) GUI CHI ATL ATF 40,000 nil nil 28/02 --- 5) NANGA PAR SAMSARA LPG nil 13,196 nil 28/02 --- 6) SCF PRUDENCIA IOS HSD nil 60,000 nil 28/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TORM ANABEL ATL ATF 40,000 nil nil 03/03 2) NECKLACE MARCONS COAL nil 82,624 nil 03/03 3) SSL KOCHI GSA CNTR 90 nil nil 03/03 4) LA-MER ATL CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 03/03 5) NYSIROS S.WORLD LPG nil 5,250 nil 03/03 6) FRONT ARDENE JMB CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 04/03 7) ZHE HAI BENLINE COAL nil 24,166 nil 04/03 8) JAG RAHUL WW/JMB IOF 50,000 nil nil 04/03 9) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR 600+500 nil nil 05/03 10) ALL CARGO WW PET COKE nil 7,000 nil 05/03 11) NORDIC JUPITER JMB CRUDE nil 144,667 nil 05/03 12) DAWN MADURAI SAMSARA HSD nil 40,000 nil 05/03 13) MED PACIFIC ATL CSFO nil 4,000 nil 06/03 14) TARISA PISCES IOS CPO nil 7,800 nil 06/03 15) NIKOLAS III INFINETY COAL nil 25,000 nil 08/03 16) MYNIKA TAURAS COAL nil 77,003 nil 09/03 17) IC DAS II SEAPORT CSFO nil 6,250 nil 09/03 18) FAR EASTERN TAURAS COAL nil 75,566 nil 12/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL