Mar 09Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) BARGE DHARTHI ASP GRANITE 03/03 03/03 10/03 nil nil 3,000
2) APINYA NAREE DIX CEMENT 07/03 07/03 10/03 nil 4,500 nil 5,500
3) THERESA PISCES IOS CPO 07/03 07/03 10/03 nil 1,500 nil 6,300
4) GUI CHI ATL ATF 28/02 07/03 09/03 13,659 nil nil 6,484
5) DAWN MADURAI SAMSARA HSD/SKO 05/03 08/03 09/03 nil 6,492 nil 33,508
6) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG 28/02 06/03 09/03 nil 4,118 nil 1,198
7) NIKOLAS III INFINITY COAL 09/03 09/03 10/03 nil nil 25,000
8) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE 04/03 08/03 09/03 nil 70,000 nil 70,000
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) BHAGVATI PREM DREDGER nil ---- nil 08/03 ---
2) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil ---- nil 22/02 ---
3) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/02 ---
4) EVERRICH 8 ATL LPG nil 17,000 nil 27/02 ---
5) JO RED WOOD ATL HSD 66,000 nil nil 07/03 ---
6) IC DAS II SEAPORT CSFO nil 6,250 nil 08/03 ---
7) LADY ASTRID DBK CPO nil 5,000 nil 08/03 ---
8) BARBAROSE ATL CRUDE nil 120,000 nil 08/03 ---
9) RATNA PUJA IOS FO 60,000 nil nil 09/03 ---
10) STI VIRTUS S.WORLD ATF 40,000 nil nil 09/03 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) ALL CARGO WW PET COKE nil 7,000 nil 09/03
2) ORIENT PINE SAMUDRA PH.ACID nil 7,446 nil 09/03
3) MYNIKA TAURAS COAL nil 77,003 nil 10/03
4) BAI LU ZHO IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 10/03
5) GAS COLOMBIA ATL AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 10/03
6) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 10/03
7) ROYAL EMERALD SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 11/03
8) JOSCHO ZHOU MARCONS COAL nil 19,000 nil 11/03
9) FRONT BRABANT GAC CRUDE nil 130,000 nil 12/03
10) ASAVARI GAC BENZENE nil 6,000 nil 12/03
11) MINDANAV IOS CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 12/03
12) LADY SINA SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 12/03
13) C.S. IG CRANE DBK RBDPO nil 5,000 nil 12/03
14) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 600+400 12/03
15) FAR EASTERN TAURAS COAL nil 75,566 nil 13/03
16) D.R.OMA MARCONS MOP/SOP nil 42,500 nil 15/03
17) FONG HAI 36 JMB CPO nil 16,500 nil 15/03
18) NAVIOUS SUN HL/JMC PETCOKE nil 40,597 nil 16/03
19) SANGEET K-STEAM COAL nil 14,000 nil 21/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL