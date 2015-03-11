Mar 11Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BARGE DHARTHI ASP GRANITE 03/03 03/03 10/03 nil nil 3,000 2) ORIENT PINE SAMUDRA PH.ACID 09/03 09/03 11/03 nil 500 nil 6,946 3) APINYA NAREE DIX CEMENT 07/03 07/03 10/03 nil 3,000 nil 200 4) THERESA PISCES IOS CPO 07/03 07/03 10/03 nil 4,125 nil 2,175 5) IC DAS II SEAPORT CSFO 08/03 09/03 10/03 nil 2,613 nil 3,637 6) NIKOLAS III INFINITY COAL 09/03 09/03 10/03 nil 24,100 nil 900 7) MYNIKA TAURAS COAL 10/03 10/03 12/03 nil nil nil 77,003 8) BARBAROSA ATL CRUDE 08/03 10/03 11/03 nil nil 120,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil ---- nil 22/02 --- 2) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/02 --- 3) EVERRICH 8 ATL LPG nil 17,000 nil 27/02 --- 4) JO RED WOOD ATL HSD 66,000 nil nil 07/03 --- 5) LADY ASTRID DBK CPO nil 5,000 nil 08/03 --- 6) RATNA PUJA IOS FO 60,000 nil nil 09/03 --- 7) STI VIRTUS S.WORLD ATF 40,000 nil nil 09/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ALL CARGO WW PET COKE nil 7,000 nil 10/03 2) BAI LU ZHO IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 10/03 3) GAS COLUMBIA ATL AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 10/03 4) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 40+208 10/03 5) ROYAL EMERALD SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 11/03 6) JOSCHO ZHOU MARCONS COAL nil 19,000 nil 11/03 7) FRONT BRABANT GAC CRUDE nil 130,000 nil 12/03 8) ASAVARI GAC BENZENE nil 6,000 nil 12/03 9) MINDANAV IOS CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 12/03 10) LADY SINA SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 12/03 11) C.S.CRANE DBK RBDPO nil 3,000 nil 12/03 12) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 600+400 12/03 13) FAR EASTERN TAURAS COAL nil 75,566 nil 13/03 14) DARYA SHAN KINSHIP CEMENT nil 4,000 nil 14/03 15) D.R.OMA MARCONS MOP/SOP nil 42,500 nil 15/03 16) FONG HAI 36 JMB CPO nil 16,500 nil 15/03 17) NAVIOUS SUN HL/JMC PETCOKE nil 40,597 nil 16/03 18) GINGA PURNA GAC BUTYL ACRY nil 700 nil 16/03 19) SANGEET K-STEAM COAL nil 14,000 nil 21/03 20) KOTA NALURI S.WAYS CNTR nil nil 450+50 21/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL