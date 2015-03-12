Mar 12Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BARGE DHARTHI ASP GRANITE 03/03 03/03 18/03 nil nil 3,000
2) BAI LU ZHO IOS LAN 10/03 11/03 13/03 18,470 nil nil 36,530
3) RATNA PUJA IOS FO 09/03 11/03 13/03 26,770 nil nil 33,230
4) EVERRICH 8 ATL LPG 27/02 11/03 16/03 nil 5,685 nil 17,077
5) ROYAL EMERALD SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 11/03 11/03 13/03 nil nil 10,000
6) JOSCO YANG MARCONS COAL 11/03 11/03 13/03 nil 5,004 nil 13,996
7) MYNIKA TAURAS COAL 10/03 10/03 12/03 nil 30,997 nil 7,003
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil nil 22/02 ---
2) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/02 ---
3) JO REDWOOD ATL HSD 66,000 nil nil 07/03 ---
4) STI VIRTUS S.WORLD ATF 40,000 nil nil 09/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) FRONT BRABANT GAC CRUDE nil 130,000 nil 12/03
2) MINDANAO IOS CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 12/03
3) C.S.CRANE DBK RBDPO nil 3,000 nil 12/03
4) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 687+400 12/03
5) FAR EASTERN TAURAS COAL nil 75,566 nil 12/03
6) LADY SINA SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 13/03
7) ASAVARI GAC BENZENE nil 6,000 nil 13/03
8) SANGA EAGLE ML CPO nil 13,000 nil 13/03
9) DARYA SHAAN KINSHIP CEMENT nil 4,000 nil 14/03
10) FONG HAI 36 JMB CPO nil 16,500 nil 15/03
11) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 21,500 nil 15/03
12) GINGA PURNA GAC BUTYL ACRY nil 700 nil 16/03
13) NAVIOUS SUN HL/JMC PETCOKE nil 40,597 nil 17/03
14) D.R.OMA MARCONS MOP nil 42,500 nil 18/03
15) SANGEET K-STEAM COAL nil 14,000 nil 20/03
16) KOTA NALURI S.WAYS CNTR nil nil 450+50 21/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL