Nov 15 - Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Andinet Samsara Break 12/11 12/11 18/11 nil 3,494 nil 4,006

Samsara CNTR 12/11 12/11 18/11 nil nil 252 408 2) Fortune Cloud JMB Map(B) 11/10 11/10 17/11 nil 25,233 nil 4,748 3) Acacia Atlantic Rock Phos 17/10 17/10 16/11 nil 13,678 nil 622 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Crown Halar Y Peas(B) nil 31,714 nil 01/11 --- 2) Abaa JMB Rock Phos nil 14,784 nil 03/11 --- 3) King Diamond Swan Rock Phos nil 8,384 nil 09/11 --- 4) Marvelette Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 10,500 nil 14/11 --- 5) Happy Diamond VI JMB Steel nil 15,700 nil 14/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Raj Milan Ocean Rice 1,100 nil nil 18/11 2) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,009 nil 15/11 3) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 18/11 4) Martin IV United Liner Steel 1,500 nil nil 18/11 5) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Coils nil 2,040 nil 16/11 6) STX Forte Atlantic Crude Palm nil 4,500 nil 21/11 7) Venus Triumph Mitsui Steel nil 2,100 nil 20/11

Mitsui Machinery 900 nil nil 20/11 8) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 16,753 nil 21/11 9) Oslo Trader JMB Steel Cargo nil 12,662 nil 20/11 10) Esteem C Sai Steel Pipes nil 3,814 nil 21/11 11) Linde-VI United Liner S/G Cargo nil 3,600 nil 22/11 12) Rickmers Yokoha United Liner S/G Cargo nil 3,200 nil 24/11 13) Sanko Mineral Mitsutor CR Coils nil 45,567 nil 28/11 14) Matsushima NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 3,000 nil 29/11 15) Murou-VI NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 3,000 nil 30/11 16) Sea Moon Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,400 nil 01/12 17) Unicorn Dolphin Dinshaw CalciteChips nil 2,550 nil 22/11 18) Moonray Cosco S.Coils nil 27,870 nil 21/11 19) Saudi Hofuf Orient G Cargo nil 900 nil 28/11

Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 28/11

Orient CNTR nil nil 200/250 28/11

