Nov 19 Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) FORTUNE JMB MAP(B) 11/10 11/10 19/11 nil 29,190 nil 791
2) Andinet Samsara Break 12/11 12/11 21/11 nil 7,063 nil 489
Samsara CNTR 12/11 12/11 21/11 nil nil 252 408
3) Kangana-VI MITSUTOR STEEL CARGO 18/11 18/11 19/11 nil 2,010 nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Abaa JMB Rock Phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 ---
2) King Diamond Swan Rock Phos nil 3,888 nil 09/11 ---
3) Jumbo Vision GAC Shpg.( Equipments 2,500 nil nil 11/11 ---
4) Green Ridge NYK Cars nil 92 nil 16/11 ---
5) Viking 'K'Steamshi Vehicles 600 nil nil 15/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Sea Moon Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,400 nil 05/12
2) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 04/12
3) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,015 nil 19/11
4) Nafisa-1 Caf Marine Cement Bgs nil 2,306 nil 19/11
5) Oslo Trader JMB Steel Cargo nil 12,662 nil 20/11
6) Anmol Sagar Preetika Ri/Wht F/Sug 1,600 nil nil 20/11
7) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 20/11
8) Martin IV United Liner Steel 1,500 nil nil 20/11
9) Mohamed Fayum-VI Preetika Ri/Wht F/Sug 1,340 nil nil 20/11
10) Rockies Highwa 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 21/11
11) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 16,753 nil 21/11
12) Unicorn Dolphin Dinshaw CalciteChips nil 2,550 nil 22/11
13) Esteem C Sai Steel Pipes nil 3,814 nil 22/11
14) Moonray Cosco S.Coils nil 27,870 nil 22/11
15) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil 310 nil 23/11
16) Linde-VI United Liner S/G Cargo nil 3,600 nil 23/11
17) Rickmers Yokoha United Liner S/G Cargo nil 3,200 nil 24/11
18) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,983 nil 25/11
Mitsutor Mac Cargo nil 6,351 nil 25/11
19) Bridgegate Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 35,000 nil 25/11
20) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 27/11
21) Murou-VI NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 4,500 nil 28/11
22) Sanko Mineral Mitsutor CR Coils nil 45,567 nil 28/11
23) Saudi Hofuf Orient G Cargo nil 900 nil 28/11
Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 28/11
Orient CNTR nil nil 200/250 28/11
24) Matsushima NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 3,000 nil 29/11
25) Leonor (OD) Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 13,125 nil 01/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM
