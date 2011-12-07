BRIEF-Wipro gets IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish co Valmet
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 07- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor Steel/Mach 27/11 27/11 08/12 nil 25,518 nil 1,885 2) Adams Samsara CNTR 29/11 29/11 07/12 nil nil3842/178 3,026 3) Guru Prasad Caf Cement(Bgs) 04/12 04/12 08/12 nil 1,551 nil 577 4) Ginga Falcon GAC RBD Palm Oil 05/12 05/12 09/12 nil 8,400 nil 6,600 5) Tanbinh 28 Dinshaw Calcite 06/12 06/12 11/12 nil 739 nil 7,661 6) E.R.Durban JMB Steel Cargo 06/12 06/12 09/12 nil 608 nil 11,770 7) Humboldt Current Mitsutor Steel/Mach 06/12 06/12 12/12 nil 444 nil 11,085 8) BRIDGEGATE WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 30/11 30/11 10/12 nil 22,420 nil 12,580 9) HARSH SAGAR PREETIKA RICE 02/12 02/12 07/12 nil 1,799 nil 201 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Al Shama Damodar Rice 700 nil nil 06/12 --- 2) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 11,847 nil 07/12 --- 3) Safina Al Preetika Rice 1,500 nil nil 29/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Suse (OD) Shaan Marine Y Peas(B) nil 54,000 nil 08/12 2) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) nil 18,750 nil 10/12 3) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,005 nil 07/12 4) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 10/12 5) Rickmers Yokohama United Steel 1,500 nil nil 15/12 6) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 15/12 7) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 09/12 8) Iris Ace Mitsui Vehicles 200 50 nil 10/12 9) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 09/12 10) Grand Sapphire K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 10/12 11) Four Nabucco Act Infrapor S.Coils nil 33,175 nil 17/12 12) Balaban Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 19,260 nil 11/12 13) Pegasus leader NYK Vehicles 1,100 115 nil 10/12 14) Caledonia JMB Woodpulp nil 5,000 nil 09/12 15) Sea Moon Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,400 nil 11/12 16) Sophia Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 41,890 nil 13/12 17) Posidon Triumph Mitsui Machinery nil 2,717 nil 14/12 18) Senator Unima Rice 11,000 nil nil 26/11 Unima Sugar 2,000 nil nil 26/11 Unima Flour 2,000 nil nil 26/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Jun 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.13 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below.