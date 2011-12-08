Dec 08- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor Steel/Mach 27/11 27/11 08/12 nil 27,193 nil 210 2) Adams Samsara CNTR 29/11 29/11 08/12 nil nil6515/382 353 3) Ginga Falcon GAC RBD Palm Oil 05/12 05/12 09/12 nil 12,800 nil 2,200 4) Tanbinh 28 Dinshaw Calcite 06/12 06/12 11/12 nil 2,249 nil 6,151 5) E.R.Durban JMB Steel Cargo 06/12 06/12 09/12 nil 5,399 nil 6,979 6) Humboldt Current Mitsutor Steel/Mach 06/12 06/12 13/12 nil 1,626 nil 9,903 7) BRIDGEGATE WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 30/11 30/11 10/12 nil 26,221 nil 8,779 8) HARSH SAGAR PREETIKA RICE 02/12 02/12 08/12 nil 1,799 nil 201 9) Al Shama Damodar Rice 07/12 07/12 09/12 287 nil nil 413 10) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo 07/12 07/12 09/12 nil 1,888 nil 9,959 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock Pho(B) nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Suse (OD) Shaan Marine Y Peas(B) nil 54,000 nil 08/12 --- 3) Safina Al Preetika Rice 1,500 nil nil 29/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Coils nil 2,018 nil 08/12 2) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas(B) nil 18,750 nil 10/12 3) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 10/12 4) Rickmers Yokohama United Steel 1,500 nil nil 15/12 5) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 18/12 6) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 10/12 7) Iris Ace Mitsui Vehicles 200 50 nil 10/12 8) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 10/12 9) Grand Sapphire K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 10/12 10) Four Nabucco Act InfraportS.Coils nil 33,175 nil 17/12 11) Balaban Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 19,260 nil 11/12 12) Caledonia JMB Woodpulp nil 5,000 nil 09/12 13) Sea Moon Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,400 nil 11/12 14) Sophia Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 41,890 nil 13/12 15) Posidon Triumph Mitsui Machinery nil 2,717 nil 16/12 16) Senator Unima Rice 11,000 nil nil 26/11 Unima Sugar 2,000 nil nil 26/11 Unima Flour 2,000 nil nil 26/11 17) Threewin Splendou Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,000 nil 10/12 18) Maratha Crystal Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,100 nil 10/12 19) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) nil 6,100 nil 12/12 20) Lindos (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 18/12 21) Thor Energy Mitsutor S/M Cargo nil 33,972 nil 18/12 22) CS Dream Samsara Steel Cargo nil 40,255 nil 20/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL