Dec 13Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Humbdolt Current Mitsutor Steel 09/12 09/12 13/12 nil 1,918 nil 244 2) Ocean Elite Act Infra Steel 11/02 11/02 15/02 nil 1,317 nil 4,284 3) Maratha Crystal Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) ----- 10/12 14/02 nil 526 nil 1,785 4) Blossom Atlantic Lube Oil 12/12 12/12 14/02 2,675 nil nil 2,325 5) Safina AL Preetika Rice(Bgs) 08/12 08/12 13/12 261 nil nil COMP 6) Pegasus Leader NYK Vehicles 13/12 13/12 14/02 nil 810 nil 532 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- 2) Suse Shaan Y Peas nil 40,250 nil 08/12 --- 3) Iris Ace Mitsui Vehicles 300 nil nil 12/12 --- 4) Sea Moon Samsara Steel nil 26,400 nil 12/12 --- 5) Senator Unimarine Rice 1,500 nil nil 26/11 --- Sugar 2,000 nil nil 26/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Threewin Splend Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 2,000 nil 13/12 2) Anarchos Sahi Y Peas nil 18,750 nil 13/12 3) Grand Sapphire Steamshp Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 16/12 4) Allcargo M Dinshaw Cement(Bgs) nil 6,100 nil 13/12 5) Nand Rajgadi Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 16/12 6) Nand Hazira Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 16/12 7) Nand Ananya Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 16/12 8) Rickmers Yoko United Liner Steel 1,500 nil nil 16/12 9) Siam Jade Able Logs nil 1,500 nil 15/12 10) Calmy Coral Tai-pan Steel nil 5,445 nil 18/12 11) PosidonTriumph Mitsui Mach nil 2,717 nil 16/12 12) Four Naboco Act Infra Steel nil 33,175 nil 18/12 13) Lindos Wilhelmsen Steel 15,000 nil nil 18/12 14) Thor energy Mitsui Steel nil 33,972 nil 18/12 15) Roelof Mitsutor Steel nil 5,000 nil 19/12 16) J Real Mitsutor woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 19/12 17) CS Dream Samsara Steel nil 40,255 nil 20/12 18) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Cars 1,500 nil nil 23/12 19) Hoegh Brasilia M Shpng H Vehicles 1,500 300 nil 24/12 20) Hoegh Oslo M Shpng H Vehicles 500 2,000 nil 24/12 21) Matsumae NYK General nil 3,500 nil 29/12 22) Leo Leader NYK Vehicles nil 130 nil 02/01 23) Saudi Diriyah Orient Gen Cargo nil 1,000 nil 05/01 Steel 7,000 nil nil 05/01 Cntr nil nil 270 05/01 24) Iron Butterfly JMB Steel nil 1,000 nil 20/12 Gen Cargo 1,000 nil nil 20/12 25) Sophia Wilhelmsen Steel nil 41,898 nil 15/12 26) Petersfield JMB Steel nil 30,000 nil 17/12 27) BBC Canada JMB woodpulp nil 418 nil 20/12 28) Triton High Steamshp Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL